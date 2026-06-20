Caron Ties NWL Home Run Lead in 11-3 Loss

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Hillsboro Hops 11-3 in front of 2,112 fans during the 2026 edition of AquaSox Pink At The Park at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Hillsboro opened the scoring right off of the jump, taking a 1-0 lead as Yassel Soler hit an RBI single after José Mejía doubled. That score remained until the top of the fourth, when the Hops added four more runs to go ahead 5-0. With the bases loaded, Kenny Castillo knocked a two-run double, and Modeifi Marte hit a single that scored another two runners.

Everett found the scoring column for the first time in the bottom of the fourth, gaining their first run as Josh Caron smashed a solo home run to right center field for his 12th home run of the season. Additionally, Caron's long ball puts him in a tie with Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus for the Northwest League lead.

Luke Stevenson brought the Frogs within reach of the Hops' lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, crushing a two-run home run for his fifth homer of the season. Hillsboro responded in the top of the eighth, plating their sixth and seventh runs when Marte hit his second run-scoring single of the game and Castillo crossed home plate on a passed ball.

Hillsboro scored four more runs in the top of the ninth, taking an 11-3 lead. Soler hit an RBI single, and Kayson Cunningham drilled a three-run home run to center field to further their advantage. Throwing a scoreless bottom half of the final frame was Hops right-hander Sawyer Hawks, who secured his team's third victory of the six-game series.

From the mound for the AquaSox, starting pitcher Colton Shaw struck out five and right-hander Sam Whiting threw two shutout innings. Whiting also struck out two batters.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their series against the Hillsboro Hops on Saturday, June 20. First pitch for Saturday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and it is the Retro AquaSox Bobblehead giveaway presented by Tulalip Resort Casino! Additionally, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be performing, and there will be a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Tulalip Resort Casino. Wrapping up the series, the AquaSox are hosting Sunday Fun Day, a performance by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Postgame Catch on the Field presented by Hempler's, and more!







Northwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

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