Elite Offense, Stellar Shaw Smash Tri-City, 15-2

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Jonny Farmelo on game night

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox' Jonny Farmelo on game night(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: Led by an 18-hit night from their offense, the Everett AquaSox demolished the Tri-City Dust Devils 15-2 on Friday night in front of 2,251 fans at Everett Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Everett's offense immediately got to work, powering three solo home runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jonny Farmelo launched a leadoff blast to open the scoring, and Felnin Celesten smashed a homer with one out on the board. Each player raised their home run total this year to 12 with their big swings. Adding the final long ball was Josh Caron, whose home run tied for the Northwest League Lead at 15.

Farmelo added an RBI single in the bottom of the second, making the score 4-0. AquaSox starting pitcher Colton Shaw took the reins from there, cruising through the Dust Devils batting order by striking out a career-high 11 hitters across six shutout innings of one-hit baseball.

The AquaSox offense rallied for another nine runs in the bottom of the sixth, furthering their lead to 13-0. Joining the Frogs on a rehab assignment, Alejo Lopez hit an RBI single, and Celesten drew a bases-loaded walk to keep the momentum climbing. Extending the rally was Caron, who added an RBI single to collect his second RBI of the night, and Carlos Jimenez, who hit an RBI double.

Everett's hit train did not stop as Anthony Donofrio added an RBI single to put the Frogs into double-digit scoring. Concluding the scoring was Carter Dorighi, who smashed a three-run home run to right center field. Dorighi's long ball was his third, capping off the scoring for a half-inning that lasted 28 minutes.

The Frogs added their two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, taking a 15-0 lead. Matthew Ellis singled and Jimenez doubled to place two runners in scoring position, allowing Donofrio to hit into an RBI groundout. Jimenez later crossed home plate on a wild pitch delivered by Tri-City's Sam Tookoian.

Tri-City plated a pair of runs in the top of the eighth as Jorge Ruiz hit an RBI single and Harold Coll drew a bases-loaded walk. Taking a 13-run lead into the game's final frame, Everett's Jose Geraldo threw a scoreless top of the ninth to lock down the Frogs' 15-2 victory.

From the batter's box, Farmelo led the team with five base hits, and Jimenez added another three. Six AquaSox had multi-RBI nights, and the Frogs walked just as many times as they struck out.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game against the Tri-City Dust Devils at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 4! Promotions for the game include a chainsaw juggling performance by Mad Chad, a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganzas presented by Judd & Black, an Independence Day Hat Auction, and Launch-A-Ball! Closing out the series, the AquaSox host Sunday Fun Day on July 5 featuring Signature Sunday and Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum!

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.