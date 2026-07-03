Your Guide to 4th of July Weekend at Everett Memorial Stadium

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







MAD CHAD APPEARANCE: Get ready for a wild ride! Guinness World Record-holding chainsaw juggler Mad Chad brings his unique blend of comedy, danger, and jaw-dropping skill to Everett Memorial Stadium for the first time. Known as the "Evel Knievel of Comedy," Mad Chad's high-energy performance features laugh-out-loud humor, outrageous stunts, and the heart-stopping chainsaw juggling that has amazed audiences around the world. It's a show you have to see to believe!

CHAMPIONSHIP COIN GIVEAWAY: Celebrate the Frogs' 2025 Northwest League Championship with our exclusive Championship Coin Giveaway courtesy of Courtyard by Marriott! Be sure to arrive early as only the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive this free commemorative collector coin. Don't miss your chance to add this limited-edition keepsake to your collection!

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

FIREWORKS Following the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza that lights up the Everett skyline! The Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza is presented by IBEW/NECA.

4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION: For 250 years, Americans have celebrated their independence with two great traditions: great food and great sports. Join us as we celebrate America's birthday with an unforgettable night of baseball, patriotic fun, and fireworks at the ballpark!

INDEPENDENCE DAY HAT AUCTION: During the game, AquaSox players will wear exclusive red, white, and blue Independence Day hats. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on these game-used, autographed hats through our in-ballpark-only hat auction. Winning bidders will receive their hat on the field after the game and have the chance to meet the player or coach who wore it. Bidding closes when the first pitch is thrown in the top of the sixth inning.

MAD CHAD APPEARANCE: In case you can't make Friday's game, or you want another chance to catch his act, the chainsaw-fueled excitement of Mad Chad will be in the ballpark Saturday too! The Guinness World Record-holding entertainer is back with his signature mix of outrageous stunts, quick-witted humor, and edge-of-your-seat chainsaw juggling. Whether you've seen him before or not, expect plenty of surprises as the "Evel Knievel of Comedy" delivers another unforgettable performance.

FIREWORKS: It's the biggest, greatest, and most unforgettable fireworks display of the year after the game! The AquaSox 4th of July Patriotic Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Judd & Black is one that you do not want to miss. Nothing can get better than baseball and fireworks on Independence Day!

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $9.00 BECU Family Night Field Reserved ticket special! Limit 8 tickets per person while supplies last.

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2026! May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2026 Sunday home game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.







Northwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

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