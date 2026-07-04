Early Deficit Sends Hops to Fifth-Straight Loss Before Record Crowd

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - A record-setting crowd (5,184) at the new Hillsboro Ballpark hoped to see the Hillsboro Hops snap their recent skid, but an early Spokane surge proved too much to overcome Friday night.

The Spokane Indians scored four runs over the first two innings and never relinquished the lead, defeating Hillsboro 4-2 before the largest crowd in the history of the new ballpark. The loss was the Hops' fifth straight overall and their fourth consecutive defeat to Spokane in the current six-game series. The Hops entered the week riding a streak of five consecutive series victories but have been unable to solve the Indians, who secured another series win with Friday's victory.

Spokane wasted little time against Hillsboro starter John West (3-6). Tommy Hopfe opened the game with a single before Roynier Hernandez worked a walk. Ethan Hedges delivered an RBI single to put Spokane on the board, and Jacob Humphrey followed with a two-run double into right field to cap a three-run opening inning.

The Indians added another run in the second after Hopfe lined a one-out double and later scored on Hedges' second RBI single of the night, extending the advantage to 4-0. Hopfe extended his hit-streak to 19 games, the longest such streak in professional baseball.

The Hops broke through in the second inning. Cunningham drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a wild pitch and a groundout, then scored when Trent Youngblood hit a ground ball to short that brought him home, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

West settled in after the rocky start, retiring 13 of the final 15 batters he faced. The right-hander completed six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out five.

Joangel Gonzalez provided another strong relief appearance, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four.

Hillsboro had opportunities early but couldn't capitalize against Spokane starter Bryson Hammer. JD Dix singled and reached scoring position in the first, while Kenny Castillo and Kayson Cunningham reached with one out in the fourth, but Hammer escaped each threat. The Spokane right-hander earned the win after allowing just one run on two hits over five innings, striking out seven. Hammer threw six scoreless innings against the Hops earlier this season.

Hillsboro mounted its best rally in the seventh. Youngblood singled before Brady Counsell followed with a base hit to put runners on the corners with one out. Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a ground ball that forced Counsell at second but allowed Youngblood to score, cutting Spokane's lead to 4-2.

The Hops threatened again in the eighth when Dix drew a leadoff walk, but Hunter Mann induced an inning-ending double play off the bat of Carlos Virahonda to keep the two-run cushion intact.

In the ninth, Yassel Soler singled to bring the tying run to the plate before Spokane closer Nathan Blasick struck out Kenny Castillo and Kayson Cunningham and retired Youngblood on a fly ball to left field, earning his sixth save.

Hillsboro finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded five runners, while Spokane went 3-for-8 in those situations. The Indians also took advantage of four walks and a pair of Hillsboro throwing errors to build their early lead.

Despite the disappointing result, the Hops celebrated a milestone off the field as Friday's game drew the largest crowd in the history of the new Hillsboro Ballpark.

The series concludes Saturday with the sold-out Independence Day celebration. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Live and MLB.TV, or listen live on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

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