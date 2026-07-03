Everett Wins Third In A Row Against Tri-City

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox shortstop Axel Sanchez makes a throw

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox shortstop Axel Sanchez makes a throw(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox took down the Tri-City Dust Devils for the third consecutive night, achieving a 4-2 victory at Everett Memorial Stadium during Coors Light Throwback Thursday featuring select $4.00 concessions.

Tri-City scored a run in each of the first two innings, taking an early 2-0 lead. Randy De Jesus hit into an RBI groundout to open the scoring in the first, and Johan Macias lined an RBI single in the second. Luke Stevenson tied the game in the bottom of the third, though, poking a two-run single into right field while the bases were loaded.

Carlos Jimenez powered the AquaSox to a 3-2 lead during the bottom of the fourth, smashing a solo home run to left center field. Jimenez's long ball was his 10th of the season, and the baseball left the bat at an exit velocity of 103 MPH while traveling 385 feet.

AquaSox starting pitcher Chase Centala departed the game after throwing five innings of two-run baseball, striking out four while walking two. Taking over for Centala was the duo of left-handers Jack White and Reid Easterly, who combined to keep Tri-City off of the board for three innings as White tossed one scoreless frame and Easterly dealt two shutout innings.

Adding an insurance run for the AquaSox in the bottom of the seventh was Axel Sanchez. Following Luis Suisbel's leadoff double, Sanchez knocked an RBI single with one out to set the Frogs ahead 4-2. Taking a two-run lead into the game's final frame, Everett right-hander Adam Smith locked down the victory and earned the save by striking out two in one scoreless inning.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game against the Tri-City Dust Devils at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 3! Deals for the day include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride offer. It is also Coors Light Throwback Thursday meaning that select concessions will be just $4.00 each! Promotions for later in the series include two chainsaw juggling performances by Mad Chad, a 2025 Northwest League Champions Coin giveaway, two Postgame Fireworks Extravaganzas, Sunday Fun Day, and more!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 X 4 9 0

WIN - Chase Centala (4-2) LOSS - Zachary Redner (3-1) SAVE - Adam Smith (3)

EVERETT PITCHING: Centala (5.0), White (1.0), Easterly (2.0), Smith (1.0)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Redner (3.1), Texido (3.2), Pinazzi (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 33 Minutes

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Northwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

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