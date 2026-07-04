Kelly Named Mariners MiLB Award Winner

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Seattle Mariners Director of Player Development Justin Toole announced Friday that Everett AquaSox right-handed pitcher Lucas Kelly was named Mariners Minor League Reliever of the Month for his outstanding performance during June 2026.

"It feels great [to be recognized]," Kelly said. "We have a lot of guys pitching at a very high level so to see the Mariners recognize me as Reliever of the Month is pretty cool."

Kelly, Seattle's No. 27 prospect, earned recognition from Mariners brass by having a nearly unhittable month on the mound at the High-A level. Across 9.0 innings pitched in six appearances, Kelly did not surrender a single run - earned or unearned - and he allowed just four base hits. He struck out 15 batters, achieving a slim 0.89 WHIP, and he held batters to a .133 batting average against.

"I think the difference this last month was on the mental side. Getting back in the strike zone, pitching more freely, and pitching with confidence," Kelly said. "Credit to the Mariners' staff. They push you in the right direction and tell you that your stuff plays."

Originally drafted by the Mariners in the sixth round (No. 182) overall of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Arizona State University, Kelly made his professional debut on August 21, 2025, with the AquaSox. He notably recorded one of the most iconic outs in AquaSox history later that season, striking out Eugene Emeralds outfielder Jonah Cox to close Game Four of the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series to provide the AquaSox their first title since 2010.

Looking at his 2026 season as a whole, Kelly holds a 2-2 record with a 4.68 earned run average in 20 appearances. In 25.0 innings, he has struck out 45 batters, and seven of his appearances have featured three or more strikeouts.

As for his next step forward in the back-half of his sophomore season, Kelly wants to keep the momentum from June going.

"Just keep the ball rolling. Try not to do too much and keep being myself," Kelly said. "Have fun and I think a lot of good stuff will follow."







Northwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

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