Jimenez's Four Hits Lead AquaSox to 11-1 Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, British Columbia: Fueled by a four-hit afternoon from outfielder Carlos Jimenez, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Vancouver Canadians 11-1 at Nat Bailey Stadium on Friday.

Following two scoreless innings dealt by AquaSox starting pitcher Colton Shaw, the Everett offense opened the scoring for the afternoon in the top of the third inning. Jonny Farmelo worked a two-out walk in an eight-pitch at-bat to place a speed threat on the bases, and he came around to score as Josh Caron dropped an RBI double into left field. Caron's double was his 12th of the season, providing the Frogs an early 1-0 advantage.

Everett added five more runs across the next two frames of the game, taking a 6-0 lead after five innings of competition. Brandon Eike scored on a throwing error and Curtis Washington Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to score the Frogs' two fourth inning runs, and the duo of Jimenez and Austin St. Laurent drove home three runs in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded, Jimenez hit a two-run double, and St. Laurent added a deep sacrifice fly to plate the sixth run.

Farmelo led off the top of the sixth inning by crushing a solo home run, scoring Everett's seventh run of the game. Shaw departed from the mound at the conclusion of the sixth, hurling six shutout innings while allowing just two hits. The Yale alum walked two and struck out three, lowering his earned run average this season to 3.49 before turning the ball over the left-hander Reid Easterly.

Vancouver found the scoring column for the first time in the bottom of the seventh, scoring their first and only run of the game. Maddox Latta was hit by a pitch, allowing Tucker Toman's single to place runners on the corners with no outs. J.R. Freethy hit into a run-scoring groundout to score Latta, but the Canadians' scoring efforts for the afternoon stopped after that point.

Giving the AquaSox an 8-1 lead in the top of the eighth was Felnin Celesten, who smashed a solo home run to right field for his sixth homer of the year. The Frogs' late rally continued in the top of the ninth as they added three more runs courtesy of Carter Dorighi's RBI single and a two-run triple hit by Farmelo.

Closing out the game for the AquaSox and throwing a scoreless bottom of the ninth was right-hander Lucas Kelly. The Arizona State alum allowed zero hits and struck out two, securing Everett's first victory of the six-game series up north.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their series in Vancouver, British Columbia, against the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday, June 13. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., and right-hander Evan Truitt is scheduled to make the start for the AquaSox. Upon the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the AquaSox return home for six games against the Hillsboro Hops starting on Tuesday, June 16. Promotions for the series include Bark In The Park, a Northwest League Champions hat giveaway, Sunday Fun Day, and more!







Northwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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