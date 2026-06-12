Eighth Inning Rally Puts C's over 'Sox 4-2

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians extended their winning streak to three in a tight 4-2 victory over the Everett AquaSox (SEA) in front of a sellout crowd at The Nat Thursday night. Following a Tucker Toman home run that scored two in the first, the C's wouldn't score again until an eighth inning rally that earned them the win.

After going scoreless from innings two through seven, the Canadians regained their lead in the eighth. Toman reached base on a hit by pitch before Alexis Hernandez hit a two-out, two-strike double off the wall to put the C's ahead by one. JR Freethy came up next and stroked an RBI single to make the score 4-2.

Trace Baker (S, 2) closed out the game by striking out the side in the ninth around a two-out single to secure the win.

In the first inning, Sam Shaw led off with a double before Toman blasted a bomb to left field that landed in the 'Sox bullpen to open the scoring and give the Canadians a 2-0 lead.

The Frogs spoiled the shutout with a solo home run in the fourth and added another run in the fifth on back-to-back two-out doubles to tie the game.

MLB Pipeline's #3 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King got the start. He went four complete, keeping the first three frames scoreless before giving up the solo homer in the fourth. During his time on the mound, he allowed four hits, one run, four walks and struck out four.

Reece Wissinger (W, 1-1) entered the game in the fifth. He pitched for a season-high four innings, gave up four hits and one run with one walk and a single strikeout.

The C's will play their first day game of the series as part of Friday's FortisBC 'Nooner at The Nat. Holden Wilkerson will make his second High-A start against Everett right-hander Colton Shaw. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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