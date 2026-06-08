Canadians Fall Sunday to Drop Series with Dust Devils

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - A solo home run from Jacob Sharp in the second at-bat of the game was the lone run the Canadians scored Sunday afternoon in a 6-1 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) at Gesa Stadium.

Sharp took #1 Angels prospect Tyler Bremner deep to put the C's in front 1-0, but that lead was short lived. The Dust Devils tied the game with a run on two hits and a groundout in the first before they got to Landen Maroudis (L, 0-5) for three runs in the third to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

After Maroudis was chased with one out in the third inning, reliever Jack Eshleman turned in the best performance by a Canadian this afternoon. The righty inherited the bases loaded with one out and didn't allow any to score before he tossed two more scoreless stanzas. He scattered two hits and two strikeouts without issuing a walk.

The Vancouver offense put at least one runner on base from innings four through nine yet couldn't find the scoreboard in their fourth loss of the week.

Peyton Williams and Brennan Orf were the lone C's who had two hits apiece. Sharp's homer was the only extra base hit.

After an off day tomorrow, the Canadians are back at The Nat to take on Everett (SEA) Tuesday night. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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