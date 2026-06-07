Know Before You Go: AquaSox Game on June 7

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Today's game is completely sold out!

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Walter Ford (0-4, 6.80 ERA)

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: AquaSox pitchers Chase Centala and Casey Hintz will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

PRINCESS DAY: Everett Memorial Stadium will transform into a magical land filled with princesses from your favorite fairytales! Step into a storybook adventure and take photos with all your favorite enchanted characters.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.







Northwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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