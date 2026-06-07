Hops Beat Spokane, 4-2, for Second Time this Week

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Spokane, WA - The Hops were looking to bounce back from a pair of tough losses on the road at Avista Stadium on Saturday night in game five of the series. Rio Britton struck out nine, Kenny Castillo had three hits, and Luke Dotson recorded his first High-A save, as the Hops won 4-2 for the second time this week.

Rio Britton allowed Spokane runners to reach first and second base in each of the first two frames, but both times he would get a big strikeout to end the frame. Britton struck out five, including striking out the side in the second. Spokane got another runner at second base in the third, but again Britton got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat. He had seven strikeouts through three.

Joangel Gonzalez inherited a bases loaded jam in the fifth in a scoreless game and after a Robert Calaz's sacrifice fly made it a 1-0 game, he went on to strikeout Alan Espinal to end the inning. The Indians finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left multiple scoring opportunities unanswered.

After managing just one hit through the first five innings against the Spokane rehabbing starter Gabriel Hughes and reliever Francis Rivera, the Hops finally broke through in the sixth after the Indians retired 9 straight Hops' batters. Wallace Clark opened the inning with a single and José Mejía followed with a double to put runners at second and third. After Adrian Rodriguez was retired, Trent Youngblood reached on a fielder's choice that turned into a costly Spokane error by second baseman Roynier Hernandez. Clark and Mejía both scored on the play, giving Hillsboro a 2-1 lead.

Britton worked five innings, allowing one run while striking out seven. Gonzalez followed with three scoreless innings of relief, retiring nine of the final ten batters he faced while striking out five.

Spokane answered in the bottom half again as Juan Castillo walked and later scored when Jacob Humphrey singled to left on a mis-played ball in left by Brady Counsell, tying the score at 2-2.

The game remained tied until the eighth when Hillsboro delivered the decisive blow. Clark singled to start the inning and Mejía reached on an error before Youngblood drew a walk. Wallace Clark was caught stealing, but after a wild pitch moved the runners up, Castillo lined a two-run double to right field, scoring Mejía and Youngblood to extend the Hops' lead to 4-2.

Gonzalez pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth innings and handed things over to Luke Dotson. Dotson completed his first High-A save as the combination of Hillsboro relievers retired the last 10 Spokane batters to end the game.

Castillo led the Hops offensively, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Clark added two hits and scored twice, while Mejía reached base twice and scored two runs. Youngblood also scored twice as Hillsboro won 4-2 for the second time this week.

The Hops will look to win 4-of-6 over Spokane for the third time this season on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:05 with the pregame show starting at 12:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.