Raleigh Singles In Rehab Outing, Frogs Fall 3-2

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Cal Raleigh batting for the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Cal Raleigh batting for the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 3-2 in the final game of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,203 fans at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The Emeralds led 3-0 following five innings of play, achieving a run in each of the first, third, and fifth innings. Gavin Kilen hit an RBI single to open the scoring, and Walker Martin hit a solo home run to plate the second run. Scoring the third run was Lisbel Diaz, who scored as Martin collected an RBI single for his second scoring knock of the game.

AquaSox starting pitcher Walter Ford delivered a strong outing, throwing six innings of three-run baseball. The right-hander and Florida native allowed eight hits, striking out three while walking just one. Taking over for Ford was Gabriel Sosa, who threw one shutout inning.

The Frogs got on the board in the bottom of the seventh, scoring their first run as Curtis Washington Jr. hit an RBI double after Carlos Jimenez reached base by doubling. They added their final run in the bottom of the ninth as Austin St. Laurent drilled a solo home run, but the Emeralds ultimately held onto their 3-2 lead to secure their second victory of the series.

Everett also hosted two Seattle Mariners for rehab assignments as infielder Will Wilson and catcher Cal Raleigh suited up for the Frogs. Wilson went 1-for-2 at the plate, doubling and drawing a walk, and Raleigh went 1-for-3. Raleigh nearly hit a home run in his first at-bat, tagging the baseball with an exit velocity of 107 MPH for a flyout that traveled 330 feet, and he singled in his third at-bat before departing the game.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 9 0

WIN - Hunter Dryden (1-2) LOSS - Walter Ford (0-5) SAVE - Esmerlin Vinicio (4)

EVERETT PITCHING: Ford (6.0), Sosa (1.0), Schapira (1.0), Kelly (1.0)

EUGENE PITCHING: Dryden (5.1), Hillier (1.2), Vinicio (2.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 23 Minutes

PICTURED ABOVE: Cal Raleigh

PHOTO BY: Evan Morud

ATTENDANCE: 2,535

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox travel north to Vancouver, British Columbia, for six games at Nat Bailey Stadium against the Vancouver Canadians. First pitch for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and right-hander Taylor Dollard is scheduled to make the start for the AquaSox. Upon the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the AquaSox return home for six games against the Hillsboro Hops starting on Tuesday, June 16. Promotions for the series include Bark In The Park, a Northwest League Champions hat giveaway, Sunday Fun Day, and more!

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.