Ems Win Series Finale to Salvage Road Trip

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox for the second straight night, this time by a final score of 3-2. The Ems dropped the first four games of the series before taking both weekend games against the Frogs. Eugene is now 39-18 in the first half as the magic number is down to just one. The Ems will have a chance to clinch the first half title Tuesday night against the Spokane Indians. A win from the Ems or a loss from the Dust Devils would clinch it for Eugene.

Eugene got the scoring started today in the first inning. For the second straight game, Trevor Cohen hit a double on the very first pitch of the game. After Jhonny Level hit a popout, Gavin Kilen brought him home on an RBI-single to right field. It was Kilen's 44th RBI and Cohen's 47th run, both of which lead the Northwest League.

Eugene added their second run of the game in the third. Walker Martin led off the inning and crushed one over the right field wall 368 feet to extend the Ems lead out. For Martin, it's his seventh home run of the season which is now tied for the team lead with Dakota Jordan and Lisbel Diaz.

The Ems added their third and final run of the game in the top of the fifth. Lisbel Diaz led off the inning with a leadoff double and Walker Martin delivered for the second time tonight, this time with an RBI-single that allowed Diaz to score from second base. It was a three hit game for Martin, the first of his 2026 season.

Everett wouldn't go quietly into the night as they answered back with their first run in the bottom of the seventh. Carlos Jimenez hit a double to start the frame before Curtis Washington Jr doubled to bring home the first run of the game.

Eugene entered the bottom of the ninth with a 3-1 lead for the second straight night. Last night, Everett was able to tie it up and force the games to extras before the Ems ultimately won. That wouldn't be the case tonight, although Austin St Laurent homered with two outs to cut the lead to one before Jonny Farmelo singled to put the game tying run on. Esmerlin Vinicio got Carter Dorighi to strike out to bring the game to an end as Eugene hung on by the final score of 3-2.

Hunter Dryden was phenomenal tonight as he bounced back from a rough outing on Tuesday. He pitched 5.1 innings en-route to his first win of the year and didn't allow a run while striking out a season-high seven batters. Cole Hillier converted his first hold of the year before Esmerlin Vinicio picked up his fourth save of the year as he pitched the final two innings.

The 12 game road trip has officially come to an end as Eugene went 5-7 across the last two weeks. Taking the last two against Everett was a great way to cap things off.

Eugene will now head home and get ready for a six game homestand against the Spokane Indians. First pitch on Tuesday night will be at 6:35 PM. Starters for the two teams have yet to be announced. A win by the Ems or a loss by the Dust Devils will clinch the first half title and put them back in the Northwest League Championship series in September.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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