Frogs' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Luis Suisbel

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox' Luis Suisbel(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 6-4 in 10 innings in front of 2,861 fans at Everett Memorial Stadium on WSU Night With The AquaSox.

The Emeralds got on the board early, taking a 2-0 lead after two innings of play. Trevor Cohen doubled and stole third base, later scoring as Gavin Kilen grounded out. Scoring their second run was Jancel Villarroel, who scored as Lisbel Diaz hit an RBI single.

Everett found the scoring column in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of Brandon Eike and Carlos Jimenez. Eike hit a leadoff single and advanced to third base on a throwing error, later crossing home plate as Jimenez hit a sacrifice fly.

AquaSox starting pitcher Evan Truitt departed after throwing 5.2 innings of two-run baseball, turning the ball over to right-hander Jose Geraldo, who threw 1.1 shutout frames. The 2-1 score held until the top of the ninth as the Emeralds' Robert Hipwell hit a solo home run to set them ahead 3-1.

The Frogs rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, scoring two runs to knot the game 3-3. With Curtis Washington Jr. on second base, Josh Caron hit an RBI single to kickstart the rally, and plating the tying run was Eike, who delivered an RBI double.

In the top of the 10th, Eugene took a lead that they would not surrender as Villarroel smashed a three-run home run. Trailing by three, the AquaSox scored a run as Carter Dorighi hit an RBI single. The comeback efforts stalled after that point, though, as the Emeralds locked down a 6-4 win for their first win of the six-game series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 6 11 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 1 4 5 1

WIN - Austin Strickland (3-0) LOSS - Christian Little (2-1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Truitt (5.2), Geraldo (1.1), Hintz (2.0), Little (1.0)

EUGENE PITCHING: De La Torre (6.0), Vernon (2.2), Strickland (1.1)

TIME: 2 Hours, 45 Minutes

PICTURED ABOVE: Luis Suisbel PHOTO BY: Evan Morud

ATTENDANCE: 2,861

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox finish their six-game series against the Northwest League leading Eugene Emeralds on Sunday, June 7, at Everett Memorial Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., and tickets are completely sold out! Promotions for the game include the AquaSox Princess Party, Sunday Fun Day, Postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum, and Signature Sunday!

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Northwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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