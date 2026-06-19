AquaSox Weekend Preview

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Colton Shaw

PINK AT THE PARK: Join the Everett AquaSox for a special evening dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer and honoring those whose lives have been impacted by the disease. For nine innings at Everett Memorial Stadium, we will celebrate survivors, remember loved ones, and show our support for individuals and families affected by breast cancer.

ONLINE JERSEY AUCTION: As part of the night, AquaSox players will wear special pink jerseys that will be auctioned online. The auction is open now and will close on Monday, June 22, at Noon. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Providence Comprehensive Breast Center and help support its mission of providing compassionate and comprehensive care to patients throughout our community. Together, we can make a difference - one pitch, one inning, and one game at a time.

NWL CHAMPIONSHIP HAT GIVEAWAY: The 2025 season was a magical year for the Everett AquaSox, culminating in a championship for your hometown team. To celebrate, the first 1,000 fans through the gates on this special night will receive a limited-edition AquaSox NWL Champions hat. Please note that the giveaway is limited to one hat per person (not per ticket) to ensure as many fans as possible can take part in the celebration. Presented by Gesa Credit Union.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $9.00 BECU Family Night Field Reserved ticket special! Limit 8 tickets per person while supplies last.

RETRO BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: We're going old school with this one! This AquaSox bobblehead is modeled after the classic 1960s style that started the bobblehead craze, bringing a vintage feel to a modern fan favorite. To help accommodate as many fans as possible, the giveaway is limited to one bobblehead per person (not one per ticket). Presented by Tulalip Resort Casino.

AMAZING TYLER'S BALANCING ACT: Tyler Scheuer, known as "The Amazing Tyler," is a renowned high-energy performer celebrated for his unbelievable balancing feats - spinning and dancing while balancing heavy, awkward objects like 10-foot ladders, bicycles, and even wheelbarrows on his chin. Get ready for a one-of-a-kind, high-energy performance that will leave fans amazed!

FIREWORKS Following the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza that lights up the Everett sky. The Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza is presented by Tulalip Resort Casino.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes including the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

FATHER'S DAY PRE-GAME PICNIC: We know Dad would rather be at the ballpark than at the grill so we are hosting a special pregame Father's Day Picnic! Enjoy 90 minutes of great food starting one hour before first pitch. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot today! Click here for information about our special pre-game picnic.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

SEAFAIR CLOWNS APPEARANCE: As year-round ambassadors of the Seattle Seafair Festival, the Seattle Seafair Clowns bring smiles and laughter to thousands of fans at neighborhood parades and community festivals across the region. This year, they're bringing their zany, high-energy act back to Everett, entertaining fans throughout the ballpark with their classic antics, colorful costumes, and family-friendly fun. Get ready for plenty of laughs and unforgettable in-game entertainment!

AMAZING TYLER'S BALANCING ACT: Tyler Scheuer, known as "The Amazing Tyler," is a renowned high-energy performer celebrated for his unbelievable balancing feats - spinning and dancing while balancing heavy, awkward objects like 10-foot ladders, bicycles, and even wheelbarrows on his chin. Get ready for a one-of-a-kind, high-energy performance that will leave fans amazed!

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2026! May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2026 Sunday home game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

FATHER'S DAY CATCH ON THE FIELD: Make sure to bring your glove to the game because once Kids Run the Bases wraps up, all fans are invited down onto the field to play catch! It's a rare chance to step onto the same field as the Everett AquaSox, toss the ball around, and enjoy a classic ballpark moment with family and friends. Presented by Hempler's.







Northwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

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