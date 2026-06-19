AquaSox Fall To Hops In First-Half Finale

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox pitcher Jose Geraldo

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox pitcher Jose Geraldo(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: Playing the final game of the season's first half, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Hillsboro Hops 11-4 at Everett Memorial Stadium in front of 1,333 fans on Coors Light Throwback Thursday.

Hillsboro took a commanding 7-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and key plays included Yassel Soler's two-run double, Kenny Castillo's two-run double, and Jakey Josepha's two-run home run. The Hops furthered their advantage in the next frame, adding two more runs as Carlos Virahonda knocked an RBI double and Castillo hit an RBI single for his second run-scoring base knock of the day.

The Hops' 9-0 lead held until the bottom of the fifth when the AquaSox scored their first three runs of the game. Carlos Jimenez launched a solo home run for his eighth long ball of the year, and Matthew Ellis chopped an RBI double down the right field line after Josh Caron reached base on an infield single. Plating the third run was Axel Sanchez, who hit a sacrifice fly to right field.

Hillsboro added another run in each of the seventh and eighth innings, taking an 11-3 lead. Josepha hit into an RBI groundout to put the Hops into double-digit runs, and Soler scored their 11th run by crossing home plate on a passed ball. Everett added their fourth and final run in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of Curtis Washington Jr., who powered a solo home run to center field for his career-high eighth home run of the season.

Closing out the game for the Hops was Taylor Montiel, who threw a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to secure his team's 11-4 victory tonight and second win of the six-game series.

From the mound for Everett, Adam Smith threw three shutout innings and struck out four, and Jack White struck out three in 1.1 scoreless frames.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Hillsboro hops 7 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 11 14 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 4 11 1

WIN - Chase Centala (3-2) LOSS - Nate Savino (4-2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Centala (0.1), Geraldo (2.2), Smith (3.0), Hintz (1.2), White (1.1)

HILLSBORO PITCHING: Hagaman (4.0), Savino (3.0), Russell (1.0), Montiel (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 53 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,333

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their series against the Hillsboro Hops on Friday, June 19. First pitch for Thursday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and it is Pink at the Park. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans will take home a 2025 Northwest League Champions Hat thanks to Gesa Credit Union! Lastly but certainly not least, the fun does not stop there - promotions for the remainder of the series include a Retro AquaSox Bobblehead giveaway presented by Tulalip Resort Casino, Sunday Fun Day, two performances by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, and more!

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Northwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

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