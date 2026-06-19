Emeralds Drop First Half Finale

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







PASCO, WA - The Emeralds fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 11-4 to bring the first half to an end in the Northwest League. Eugene ends the half as first half champs with a 42-24 record. They trail in the series 2-1 to start the week.

The Emeralds got the scoring started for the first time this week in the top of the second inning. Jakob Christian lined a double to the gap to put a runner in scoring position with only one out. The next batter, Walker Martin, smoked a groundball through the left side of the infield at 112.1 mph to bring home Christian for the first run.

Tri-City answered back with a run of their own in the bottom of the second to tie up the game. Capri Ortiz reached on an error after Luis De La Torre missed the throw to first base on a groundball. Peter Burns drew a walk before Ortiz swiped third base. De La Torre threw a wild pitch which allowed Ortiz to score on the play and tie up the game at 1-1 after the second inning.

Eugene got the lead back in the top of the third. After a quick out to start, Gavin Kilen crushed his sixth home run of the year. It left his bat at 106.7 mph and traveled 423 feet. For Kilen, it's his second of the year against a left-handed pitcher and extends his Northwest League lead with his 51st RBI.

After that swing from Kilen, it was all things Dust Devils over the next two innings as they ripped off seven runs. They scored four in the third. Highlighted by RBI hits from both Aaron Graeber and Capri Ortiz. In the fourth, Randy De Jesus crushed a three run home run to really put tonight's game on ice as the Dust Devils led 8-2 through the first four frames.

Eugene's final two runs of the game came in the top of the fifth inning. Jhonny Level led off the inning with his first home run of the year in Eugene. It left his bat at 108.5 mph and traveled 386 feet. Just a few batters later, Dakota Jordan hit a laser for his ninth home run of the season. According to the hit date provided by MLB, Jordan's home run was the fifth hardest hit home run of the season between all of MiLB and MLB as it left the stadium at 117 mph on the dot. That proved to be the final run production of the night for the Ems.

Tri-City added a couple more runs over the final few innings as they closed it out by a final score of 11-4 to close things out in the first half.

The records will now be reset for the second half. Every team in the Northwest League will enter tomorrow with a clean slate over the final 66 games. The team with the best record in the second half will be the team the Ems take on in the Northwest League Championship series in September.

First pitch tomorrow night is set for 7:05 PM with Jacob Bresnahan on the mound for the fourth game of the series.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 19, 2026

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