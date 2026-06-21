Ems Suffer Walk-off Defeat Via Home Run for Second Straight Night in Pasco

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







PASCO, WA - For the second straight night, Tri-City hit a walk-off home run to defeat the Ems. This time it came off the bat of Capri Ortiz who hit the two-run game winner to give the Dust Devils the 3-2 win. The Ems are now 42-26 on the season and 0-2 to start the second half.

Eugene got the scoring started tonight. Both starting pitchers held the other team scoreless through the first three innings, but the Ems changed that in the top of the fourth. In the first three frames, the Ems offense had generated two base runners in every inning but couldn't capitalize with a run. That changed after Walker Martin drew a two-out walk and stole second base for his 12th of the season. Lisbel Diaz had a great at-bat and on an 0-2 pitch he ripped a single to the outfield that brought home Martin to make it 1-0 Eugene.

The Ems added onto their lead in the 7th inning. Diaz led it off with a walk before Trevor Cohen drew a walk to put a pair of runners on with nobody out. After a double-play, Gavin Kilen hit his Northwest League leading 52nd RBI of the year the make it 2-0 in favor of the Ems.

The Dust Devils scored their first run of the night in the 7th inning, after they had runners on the corners with only one out Kevin Bruggeman hit a screaming ground ball off of Esmerlin Vinicio on the mound. It kicked off his leg to Walker Martin at first who scooped it up and tossed it to first base but the run came home to score.

Eugene entered the bottom of the ninth with the one-run lead. After a strikeout to start, Matt Dunaway allowed his first base runner of the year after retiring his first 12 batters of the season. A pinch-runner came in but was wiped off the board after Kevin Bruggeman reached on a fielder's choice. That brought up Capri Ortiz as the final out in tonight's game. For the second straight night, the Dust Devils crushed a walk-off home run against the Ems. For Ortiz, it was just his fourth home run of the season and the first hit and run that Dunaway has surrendered on the mound.

Jacob Brensahan put together his best start of the 2026 season. He spun six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits, one walk and struck out seven. He set a season-high in innings, strikeouts and pitches thrown in a single game as he tossed 86 tonight.

It was heartbreak for the Ems for the second straight game as they officially fall to 0-2 to start the second half. They'll look to bounce back tomorrow night in the series finale. Niko Mazza will get the start with first pitch at 7:05 PM.







Northwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

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