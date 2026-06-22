Homer-Happy C's Bludgeon Their Way to 9-5 Win

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - In a series filled with more homers for both teams than any other six-game stretch this year, the Canadians used a trio of big flies to stifle the Spokane Indians (COL) in a 9-5 victory Sunday afternoon at Avista Stadium to improve to 2-1 in the second half.

Behind 2-0 entering the third, the C's used their first longball of the afternoon to erase the deficit and never trail again. A lead-off knock from Matt Scannell and a two-out hit by Tucker Toman set the table for Eric Snow, who launched an 0-1 pitch to left centre for his third bomb of the series to put Vancouver in front 3-2.

An Edward Duran triple in the fourth was followed by a JR Freethy sacrifice fly that put the Canadians ahead by two, but the Indians would rally in the home half of the inning by loading the bases before Tommy Hopfe doubled with two outs to even the score 4-4.

The game remained tied until the sixth. Duran tripled again, Freethy doubled to score him then Manny Beltre tagged a two-run shot to dead centre to complete the three-run frame and put the C's ahead 7-4.

Peyton Williams unleashed the full might of his Iowa Meat Truck alter ego in the seventh. With a runner on first and one out, the Johnston, IA native walloped a 459-foot blast at 111 MPH to give Vancouver some much-needed insurance by increasing the lead to five.

Jonathan Todd (W, 3-2) worked 2.1 scoreless and hitless stanzas of relief to cover the middle innings before passing the baton to Trace Baker (S, 4) to begin the seventh. Baker would surrender a run on two hits in that inning then scattered three more hits and a walk over the next two frames before leaving the tying run on deck in the ninth to lock down the victory.

Eight of nine starters reached base, seven had a hit and four drove in multiple runs. Duran, Freethy and Scannell each had multiple knocks while Toman extended his hitting streak to a team-best 11 games.

This week in Spokane was as prolific as any in the High-A era. The Canadians offense slashed .310/.385/.616 with a 1.001 OPS, 16 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 141 total bases, 57 runs scored, 56 RBI and 25 walks while striking out a league-low 46 times in six games. All those totals are tops in the Northwest League since Tuesday.

The C's continue their two-week road trip on Tuesday night in Hillsboro, as they visit the Hops (AZ) for the first time this year. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6:35 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

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