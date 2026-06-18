Maier Strong, Farmelo Homer In 5-3 Sox Win

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox pitcher Adam Maier

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox pitcher Adam Maier(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox secured a 5-3 win Wednesday at Everett Memorial Stadium, defeating the Hillsboro Hops 5-3 in front of 1,769 fans on Silver Sluggers Night.

Everett found the scoring column very early into the contest, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. With two runners on base, Matthew Ellis hit into an RBI groundout, and Carlos Jimenez hit an RBI single to right field. The score held until the bottom of the third when the AquaSox scored their third run on Austin St. Laurent's opposite-field RBI single.

Hillsboro found the scoring column in the top of the fourth, scoring their first run as José Mejía hit a solo home run to straightaway center field. The Hops continued to chip away at the lead in the next frame, cutting their deficit to one run when Slade Caldwell hit an RBI double to center field following a double hit by JD Dix.

Jonny Farmelo provided the AquaSox a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, powering a two-run home run to give the Frogs a 5-2 lead. Farmelo's monster mash traveled 431 feet, clearing the fence in right center field to account for his 10th long ball of the season.

The Hops scratched their third run across in the top of the seventh as Carlos Virahonda drew a bases-loaded walk. However, their offense failed to score a run beyond that, ultimately falling in the second game of the six-game series as Christian Little secured the game's final out.

From the mound for the AquaSox, starting pitcher Adam Maier turned in a strong performance by throwing five innings of two-run baseball. The right-hander from Vancouver, British Columbia, allowed five hits, struck out four, and walked none before turning the ball over to lefty Reid Easterly, who threw two innings and allowed one run. Additionally, Lucas Kelly struck out three across 1.2 scoreless innings of work.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Hillsboro hops 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 3 9 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 2 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 X 5 8 3

WIN - Adam Maier (2-2) LOSS - Wellington Aracena (1-1) SAVE - Christian Little (5)

EVERETT PITCHING: Maier (5.0), Easterly (2.0), Kelly (1.2), Little (0.1)

HILLSBORO PITCHING: Aracena (1-1), Mendez (1.1), Hawks (1.0), Santana (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 39 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,769

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their series against the Hillsboro Hops on Thursday, June 18. First pitch for Thursday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and it is Coors Light Throwback Thursday. Come indulge in select $4.00 concessions! Lastly but certainly not least, the fun does not stop there - promotions for the remainder of the series include Pink In The Park, a Northwest League Champions hat giveaway presented by Gesa Credit Union, a Retro AquaSox Bobblehead giveaway presented by Tulalip Resort Casino, Sunday Fun Day, two performances by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, and more!

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Northwest League Stories from June 18, 2026

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