Everett Splits Series in Vancouver

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Vancouver Canadians 9-8 in their final game at Nat Bailey Stadium in 2026, securing a series split among six games played.

Matthew Ellis powered a solo home run for his tenth long ball of the year to get the AquaSox on the board in the top of the second inning. Furthering the lead in the frame were Jo Oyama, who smacked a two-run triple, and Jonny Farmelo, who added an RBI triple of his own to set the Frogs up 4-0 early.

Luke Stevenson extended the Frogs' lead to 7-0 in the top of the fourth by smashing a three-run home run after Oyama tripled for the second time and Farmelo walked. However, Vancouver reduced their deficit to just three runs in the bottom half of the inning by rallying for four runs. Jacob Sharp brought home the first Canadians run by hitting an RBI single, and Mathieu Vallee brought home two more runners by doubling. Bringing home the final run of the Vancouver rally was Kendry Chirinos, who also hit an RBI single.

The teams exchanged runs in the fifth inning, making the score 8-5 in favor of the AquaSox. Ellis drilled another solo home run for his second long ball of the game, and Vallee drew a bases-loaded walk to raise his RBI total to three on the afternoon.

Vancouver ultimately rallied to take a 9-8 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, drawing four consecutive bases-loaded walks to squeak ahead. Canadians relief pitchers Jonathan Todd and Gilberto Batista locked down their team's one-run victory, keeping the AquaSox from scoring across the game's final two frames.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox take a four-day break due to the MLB All-Star Game. They later return to action on Friday, July 17, at 6:35 p.m. against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium! Following the three-gamer in Spokane, they return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Eugene Emeralds beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, with Sam's Cats & Dogs Bark in the Park!







Northwest League Stories from July 12, 2026

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