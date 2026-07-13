Canadians Head into All-Star Break in Style Following Comeback Victory

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Down by seven heading into the middle innings, the Canadians rallied for an improbable come from behind victory to split their series with the Everett AquaSox (SEA) on Sunday afternoon, 9-8.

The AquaSox took an early lead, plating four runs in the second and three more in the fourth. However, the C's started their comeback in the bottom half of that frame. Vancouver used six hits in the inning - including a two-run double by Mathieu Vallee - to score four runs and get back into the game.

After Everett added a run in the top of the 5th, Vancouver quickly answered again thanks to a bases loaded walk by Vallee that made the score 8-5.

The Canadians took the lead after a wild 7th inning. After back-to-back hits to open the frame from Edward Duran - his third of the game - and Tucker Toman - his second - the C's used five consecutive walks to take the lead. Maddox Latta, Kendry Chirinos, J.R. Freethy, and Jake Casey all took free passes with the bases loaded, giving the Canadians five total bases loaded walks for the game.

Jack Nedrow got the start and battled over four complete innings. He gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and struck out one. Austin Marozas entered the game in the fifth to relieve Nedrow. He allowed one run across 2.2 innings while punching out four batters. Jonathan Todd (W, 6-2) worked an inning and a third of clean relief, giving up a walk and striking out one. Pitching the ninth to close the game was Gilberto Batista (S, 2), giving up one hit and striking out one. He stranded the tying run on third base to end the game.

The C's hit the All-Star break with a 10-11 second half record, four games out of first place Spokane. Their season will resume on Friday night in Tri-City, with first pitch set for 7:05.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 12, 2026

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