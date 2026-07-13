Lisbel Diaz Homers Twice and Lifts Ems to a Series Split Heading into the All-Star Break

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 9-5 to force the series split. The two teams traded wins all week and that continued on this afternoon from PK Park. Eugene is now 10-11 in the second half as we head into the four day all-star break.

Tommy Hopfe got the scoring started on the first pitch of tonight's game with a solo home run to right field. Spokane has now hit four leadoff home runs this season in just 18 games against the Ems at PK Park.

Eugene wasted no time getting that run back and some as they scored three runs in the bottom of the first. Jhonny Level hit a one out single before Carlos Gutierrez reached on a fielder's choice. Lisbel Diaz followed it up with a two-run home run to give the Ems their first and final lead of the game. Zander Darby kept the inning going with a double before Jakob Christian singled which brought Darby home to give the Ems the 3-1 lead after the first inning. The Ems added onto their lead in the bottom of the third. Level led off the inning with his second hit of the night and Diaz once again delivered with his second home run of the game to give the Ems the 5-1 advantage. For Diaz it was his first game with multiple home runs in an Ems uniform and the second time he has done it this season as he did it last week in San Jose.

Spokane cut into the deficit in the top of the fourth. Alan Espinal reached on a walk and with two outs Jacob Hinderleider crushed a home run that scored a pair of runs on his sixth home run of the season. The Ems 5-3 after four innings.

Eugene reclaimed those two runs with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Carlos Gutierrez drew a one out walk and stole second base for his 20th stolen base of the season. That brought up Darby who hit his first home run since May 27th for a two-run shot to extend the Ems lead back out to four runs. Darby's homered traveled 377 feet and had an exit velocity of 104 mph.

Spokane scored a run in the sixth and seventh inning to continue hanging around in the game. Hinderleider delivered his third RBI of the game with a single in the sixth and Tevin Tucker scored in the seventh from second base on an error that ended up going out of play.

Eugene took the 7-5 advantage into the bottom of the seventh inning and added on two more runs of insurance to put the game out of reach. Gutierrez singled and scored Level in the seventh and Christian led off the eighth inning with a solo home run for his eighth big fly of the season and his second straight day with one as well. That gave the Ems the 9-5 lead which proved to be the final in tonight's contest.

Luis De La Torre picked up his third win of the season on the mound after striking out nine batters across 5.1 innings. He allowed three hits and four runs while walking four batters, but the majority of the damage came on the two home run swings from Spokane. De La had some dominant stretches on the mound, and just missed striking out double digit batters for the second time this season.

Ubert Mejias took over for him in the sixth inning and pitched 2.2 innings while allowing just three hits and one run while not issuing a walk and striking out four. Ryan Slater took over in the ninth inning and pitched a 1-2-3 inning to bring this game to a close.

It was a perfect way for the Ems to end the series and force the series split against Spokane in their final regular season game of the year against the Indians at PK Park. The Ems will now head into the all-star break, where they'll enjoy the next four days off. They'll be back in action here at home on Friday, July 17th against the Hillsboro Hops. It's a Moana jersey night and the jerseys will be auctioned off online during the game. It's also a giveaway Friday, where the first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a special Emeralds Hawaiian shirt. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and neither team has announced starters yet for the game.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 12, 2026

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