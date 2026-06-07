Luis de la Torre Throws Immaculate Inning & Strikes out 12 in Extra-Innings Win

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox in dramatic fashion by a final score of 6-4 in 10 innings. The Ems are now 3-0 in extra innings this season. Tonight's win brought their four game losing streak to an end as it was their first win of the series against the Frogs. The Ems are 38-18 and hold an eight game lead in the standings with only 10 games remaining in the first half.

Trevor Cohen led off the game with a double down the third base line on the very first pitch of the night for his Northwest League leading 18th double of the year. He was able to swipe third base and came home to score on a groundout from Gavin Kilen. It was Cohen's 46th run and Kilen's 43rd RBI, both of which lead the circuit.

The Ems added their second run in the top of the second to extend out their lead. Jancel Villarroel drew a four pitch walk and Walker Martin singled to put runners on the corners with nobody out. Martin ended up getting caught stealing for the first out but Lisbel Diaz sent a groundball up the middle to bring home Villarroel from second base and extend the Ems lead to 2-0.

Everett scored their first run in the bottom of the fifth. Brandon Eike hit a single to start the inning and was able to advance all the way to third base on a wild pitch and a passed ball. Carlos Jimenez hit a Sac-Fly RBI to bring home Everett's first run of the game and cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the top of the ninth, the Ems added an insurance run as Robert Hipwell crushed his first home run of the 2026 season. But the lead didn't last for long as Everett was able to tie up the game in the home half of the inning. Luke Stevenson drew a one out walk. Curtis Washington Jr pinched ran for him and got into scoring position on a passed ball. After Felnin Celesten grounded out, Josh Caron got into a two strike count. The Ems were one strike away from the win but he singled up the middle to put the tying run on base. He stole second and Brandon Eike hit a game-tying double to tie up the game at three.

That sent the Ems to extras for the third time this year. Jhonny Level was the runner placed at second to start the inning. Gavin Kilen drew a five pitch walk to put two runners on. Dakota Jordan grounded out which moved both runners up a base before Zander Darby grounded out. The Ems were in danger of leaving empty handed as Jancel Villarroel faced an 0-2 count but he crushed a 405 foot home run to center field to give the Ems the 6-3 lead.

It was never going to be easy in the bottom of the 10th as the Frogs kept fighting. Anthony Donofrio drew a lead-off walk and Carter Dorighi singled which brought home a run and put the tying run at first. The next batter, Jonny Farmelo, hit into his first double-play of the season and Austin Strickland was able to strike out Matthew Ellis who was pinch hitting to give Eugene the 6-4 win.

The win tonight was big for the Ems as it brought their four game losing streak to an end and gave the Ems their first win at Everett Memorial Stadium after losing seven straight. Eugene now has a chance tomorrow to potentially clinch the first half in the Northwest League. It would take a Dust Devils loss AND an Emeralds win tomorrow night. The Dust Devils game is at 1:30 and the Emeralds game is at 4:05 so the team will have an idea going into the series finale tomorrow night. Hunter Dryden will be on the mound for the Ems.







Northwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.