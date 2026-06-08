Hillsboro Erupts for Season-High 14 Runs in 14-0 Shutout of Indians

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Spokane, WA - The Hillsboro Hops had an offensive explosion on Sunday night during the series finale as they had a season-high 14 runs on 16 hits and three home runs. Brian Curley had the best start of his pro career with six shutout innings, Yassel Soler had a four-hit game and Avery Owusu-Asiedu, Modeifi Marte and Slade Caldwell all homered in the 14-0 win. For the third time this season, the Hops took 4-of-6 from the Spokane Indians.

Hillsboro broke through in the second when Yassel Soler doubled and eventually scored on a throwing error by catcher Juan Castillo during a double steal. Moments later, Avery Owusu-Asiedu launched a two-run homer to left field, his fifth of the season, giving the Hops a 3-0 lead.

Hillsboro added two more runs in the third inning. Mejía and Trent Youngblood worked walks before Soler lined a two-run double to center, his second double of the game that extended the advantage to 5-0.

The Hops continued to add on in the fourth. Owusu-Asiedu singled ahead of Modeifi Marte, who crushed a two-run homer to left field for his fourth home run of the season, pushing the lead to 7-0.

Meanwhile, Hillsboro starter Brian Curley was in complete control. The right-hander stranded runners in scoring position in both the second and third innings and never allowed Spokane to mount a serious threat. Curley worked six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out four and walking one in the longest outing of his pro career.

After a scoreless fifth and sixth, the Hops put the game out of reach in the seventh. Slade Caldwell started the rally with a towering two-run homer to center field, his third long ball of the season off the batter's eye in centerfield. The Hops' third homer of the game tied a season high.

The eighth inning became a nightmare for Spokane. Mejía opened the frame with a double and Youngblood followed with a single before Caldwell delivered an RBI single. After Soler was hit by a pitch and Yerald Nin reached on catcher interference to force home another run, Barriga cleared the bases with a three-run double to center field. By the time the inning ended, Hillsboro had scored five times and stretched the lead to 14-0.

The offensive attack was led by several standout performances. Soler finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Barriga went 2-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs, including the decisive three-run double in the eighth. Caldwell homered, drove in two runs, and scored twice, while Mejía reached base four times and scored two runs. Owusu-Asiedu added a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

Sawyer Hawks followed Curley with two scoreless innings of relief, and Sandro Santana recorded the final three outs despite a ninth-inning error to complete the shutout.

Spokane managed only four hits, with Jacob Humphrey collecting two of them. Kevin Fitzer's fourth-inning double represented the Indians' lone extra-base hit of the night.

The 14-run outburst marked Hillsboro's highest-scoring game of the season as the Hops won another series 4-2. The 14-0 win marked the second-largest shutout victory in team history and the largest ever on the road. Hillsboro will be back at home against Tri-City starting on Tuesday, with first pitch at 6:35 and the pregame show at 6:20 on Bally Live and Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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