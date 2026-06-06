Indians Mash Three Homers in 12-5 Win over Hops

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Spokane, WA - Hillsboro won the first two games of the series at Avista Stadium in Spokane, but the Indians would tie the series on Friday night as their bats erupted for 13 hits and 12 runs. Trent Youngblood had three hits, including a homer and Adrian Rodriguez had a pair of hits, but the Hops couldn't keep up with Spokane in the 12-5 loss. Toutle Lake, WA native Jackson Cox struck out 11, including a four-strikeout inning for Spokane.

The Indians struck first in the second inning when Jack O'Dowd launched a solo home run to left-center field, giving Spokane a 1-0 lead. The ball got caught up in the wind and O'Dowd continued his great production since being added to the Spokane roster.

After being held scoreless through the first two innings, Hillsboro answered in the third. Adrian Rodriguez singled and advanced to second on a balk before Trent Youngblood lined an RBI double to left, tying the game at 1-1.

Spokane responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning as Roynier Hernandez reached on an error and later scored, while Robert Calaz delivered an RBI single as the Indians extended their lead to 3-1. The Hops three errors in the game all proved to be costly.

The Hops mounted their best rally in the fourth. José Mejía opened the inning with a double before Yerald Nin singled. Brady Counsell reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Mejía to score, and Modeifi Marte followed with an RBI single. Adrian Rodriguez then laid down a bunt single that plated another run, taking the lead 4-3.

The Indians answered immediately in the bottom of the fourth. Kevin Fitzer doubled and came around to score on Alan Espinal's RBI single, tying the game again at 4-4.

Spokane took control in the fifth inning. The Indians loaded the bases and scored four times on RBI hits from Robert Calaz, Alan Espinal and Kelvin Hidalgo, along with an RBI groundout from Max Belyeu. The four-run frame stretched the lead to 8-4.

The Indians added three more runs in the sixth. Calaz delivered an RBI double before Belyeu crushed a two-run homer to left-center, extending Spokane's advantage to 11-4. Roynier Hernandez extended the lead with a solo home run in the eighth off Zane Russell, making it 12-4.

Hillsboro threatened in the sixth when Youngblood and Slade Caldwell opened the inning with back-to-back singles, but Spokane reliever Austin Emener entered and stranded both runners.

Youngblood supplied the Hops' final run in the ninth, launching a solo homer to right-center field for his fourth home run of the season to cap the scoring at 12-5. Youngblood paced Hillsboro's offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Rodriguez added two hits and an RBI, while Marte and Mejía each contributed run-scoring hits.

Calaz led Spokane with three hits and three RBIs, while Belyeu finished with a homer and three RBIs. O'Dowd and Hernandez also homered for the Indians.

The series is now even at 2-2, with game five tomorrow at 6:35 at Avista Stadium. First pitch is at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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