Farmelo Launches Two Homers in 8-5 Sox Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Jonny Farmelo at bat

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox' Jonny Farmelo at bat(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: Electrified by five home runs from their offense - including two homers from Seattle Mariners No. 6 prospect Jonny Farmelo - the Everett AquaSox took down the Eugene Emeralds 8-5 at Everett Memorial Stadium in front of 2,535 fans on Friday night.

Farmelo launched a solo home run to lead off the game for the AquaSox, but the early 1-0 advantage did not last long as Eugene tied the game in the top of the second as Dakota Jordan scored on a double play.

The score held tied until the fourth inning, when each team tacked on another run to knot the game 2-2. Jancel Villarroel hit an RBI triple for the Emeralds, and Brandon Eike hit an RBI single for the AquaSox after Josh Caron doubled.

Eugene jumped ahead in the top of the fifth courtesy of Trevor Cohen, who smashed a solo home run to right center field. The Emeralds later extended their lead to 5-2 in the top of the seventh, lengthening their advantage as Jhonny Level hit an RBI double and Gavin Kilen hit an RBI single.

Trailing by three runs, the AquaSox mounted an electrifying comeback in the bottom of the seventh to surge ahead 7-5. Eike and Curtis Washington Jr. each singled to create a scoring threat, and Austin St. Laurent capitalized on the opportunity by powering a three-run, game-tying home run to center field for his fourth home run of the year.

Continuing the power stroke was Farmelo and pinch hitter Luis Suisbel, who each drilled solo home runs to give the Frogs three consecutive home runs in the inning. Farmelo's long ball was his second of the game and third in his last two games played, and Suisbel's long ball was his fifth of the 2026 campaign.

Adding the final AquaSox run of the night in the bottom of the eighth was Matthew Ellis, who delivered an opposite-field solo home run to extend the Frogs' lead 8-5. Ellis' swing also accounted for the fifth AquaSox home run of the night. Closing out the game and locking down the win for Everett was right-hander Adam Smith, who tossed a scoreless top of the ninth to secure the Frogs' fourth consecutive win of the series.

From the mound for Everett, starting pitcher Colton Shaw delivered five innings of three-run baseball. Shaw struck out five and walked zero before turning the ball over to lefty Reid Easterly, who struck out four and also walked none. Making his AquaSox debut, Jack White added a scoreless eighth inning, and Smith locked down the ninth. AquaSox pitchers combined to walk zero Emeralds while striking out 12, displaying dominance of the strike zone all night long.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E EUGENE EMERALDS 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 0 0

5 12 0 EVERETT AQUASOX 1 0 0 1 0 0 5 1 X

8 10 1

WIN - Reid Easterly (4-1) LOSS - Ubert Mejias (0-1) SAVE - Adam Smith (1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Shaw (5.0), Easterly (2.0), White (1.0), Smith (1.0)

EUGENE PITCHING: Switalski (5.0), Mejias (2.0), Maldonado (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 20 Minutes

PICTURED ABOVE: Jonny Farmelo PHOTO BY: Evan Morud

ATTENDANCE: 2,535

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Northwest League leading Eugene Emeralds on Saturday, June 6, at Everett Memorial Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and it is Coug Night With The AquaSox Additionally, the WSU-themed AquaSox jerseys will be auctioned off in the ballpark! Bids will close as the first pitch is thrown in the top of the sixth. Lastly, promotions for later in the homestand include the AquaSox Princess Party and Sunday Fun Day!

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Northwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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