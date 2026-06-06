Everett Launches Three Home Runs in the Seventh Inning to Hand Ems First Series Defeat

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds fell to the Everett AquaSox for the fourth straight game by a final score of 8-5. Eugene led by as many as three runs but Everett scored six runs in their final two innings to secure the win. Eugene has suffered a series defeat for the first time this year as they fall to the Frogs for the fourth straight game. Eugene is now 37-18 in the first half and has an eight game lead with only 11 games remaining in the half.

Everett got the scoring started in the home half of the first. Jonny Farmelo led the game off with a leadoff home run to right field. It was his second home run of the week as he is having one of the best stretches at the plate in his career.

Eugene answered back and got the run back in the top of the second inning to tie up the game. Dakota Jordan led off the frame with a single. A hit and run was put on and Carlos Gutierrez sent a screamer out to the gap which allowed Jordan to advance into third base and put runners on the corners. Jancel Villarroel hit into a double-play but it was enough to bring Jordan home from third and tie up the game at 1-1.

Eugene took their first lead of the game in the top of the fourth. Gutierrez once again singled with one out before Jancel Villarroel hit his first triple of the year down the first base line. Gutierrez scored easily on the play as the Ems took the one run advantage.

The AquaSox answered back with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Josh Caron hit a one out double and advanced into third base on a wild pitch. With two strikes, Brandon Eike was able to beat out an infield single to bring the run and tie the game up at 2-2.

Once again the Ems got the lead immediately back in the top of the fifth. Trevor Cohen started the inning with his second home run of the year. It was a no-doubt shot as well as he hit it 101 mph off the bat and watched it travel 390 feet to give the Ems their second lead of the night.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Eugene extended out their lead in the top of the seventh. Walker Martin hit a rocket single up the middle with one out before swiping second base for his 11th stolen base of the year. After Cohen grounded out which allowed Martin to advance into third, Jhonny Level recorded his first extra-base hit of the year in Eugene with an RBI-Double down the first base line. Gavin Kilen followed it up on the next pitch with a single that was lifted out to right to score Level from second base. It was an exciting combo from the two highly touted middle infielding prospects.

The game unraveled for Eugene in the bottom of the eighth. Brandon Eike hit a single to start the frame before Curtis Washington Jr singled with one out in a 3-2 count to put a pair of runners on for Austin St. Laurent. He wasted little time as he tied up the game with a single swing as he crushed his fourth home run of the year. On the very next pitch, Jonny Farmelo blasted his second home run of the game to give Everett the lead. Two pitches later, Luis Suisbel hit a solo home run to give Everett the back-to-back-to-back home runs. In a four pitch span, Everett put up five runs and took a two run lead heading into the eighth.

Matthew Ellis took a hearty cut on a 3-0 count to start the eighth inning and hit his seventh home run of the year to extend the Frogs lead to three heading into the ninth inning.

After a couple of outs to start the ninth trailing by three, Trevor Cohen hit a double to keep the game alive. Jhonny Level had an infield single to put runners on the corners for Gavin Kilen. Kilen had a great battle but struck out on the eighth pitch of the at-bat to give the Frogs the 8-5 win as they clinched the series victory against the Ems.

Tyler Switalski had one of his best outings in an Ems uniform tonight on the mound. It was a no-decision for him, but he tied his career-high in strikeouts with nine. Not only that, but he threw a career-high 90 pitches today. Eugene's bullpen was depleted coming into the week, and after a couple of games where the starter got chased early it was fantastic to see him get through five innings while allowing just two runs on three hits.

It's officially unfamiliar territory for Eugene as they have lost four in a row for the first time this season and suffered a series defeat for the first time as well. They'll look to bounce back and get back on track tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM with Luis De La Torre on the mound for the Ems.







Northwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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