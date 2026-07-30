Ems Secure Third Shutout Victory of the Season

Published on July 30, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds were able to defeat the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 4-0 for their third shutout win of the year. Eugene has now taken the first two games of the series and have won three straight overall. They move to 18-14 in the second half and 8-3 since the all-star break.

Both starters were great in tonight's game as neither team was able to generate any offense through the first five innings. The Ems were able to open things up in the bottom of the sixth. Jose Ramos led off the inning with a double before Jose Astudillo singled through the right side of the infield to put runners on the corners with nobody out. It was Carlos Gutierrez who delivered the first RBI of the game with a single to left field. Hayden Jatczak hit a sac-fly RBI to make it 2-0.

They added onto their lead in the seventh. After a quick pair of outs to start the inning, Jose Ramos drew a walk and stole second. Jose Astudillo singled up the middle to bring home the first run of the inning. Astudillo took off to second and Carlos Gutierrez singled through the left side on a beautiful hit and run. Astudillo had a full head of steam and the Dust Devils centerfielder Gage Harrelson bobbled the ball which allowed him to score from first to make it 4-0.

That proved to be the final tonight as the Ems pitching staff combined for one of their best days on the mound this season. Hunter Dryden bounced back in a massive way and spun five scoreless innings while striking out seven. Alix Hernandez made his Ems debut tonight enroute to a victory and allowed just two hits and struck out four. Ryan Slater took over in the ninth and closed out the shutout to give the Ems the win.

Eugene has now taken both games of the series and will enter tomorrow either tied for first or a game out of first pending the results of other games still ongoing in the NWL.

First pitch tomorrow night is set for 6:35 PM. Jacob Bresnahan will be on the mound for the Ems looking for his third consecutive win.

Tickets are available online at milb.com/eugene/tickets, by phone at 541-342-5367 or in person at the PK Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Emeralds home playoff games at PK Park are now on sale now at mlb.com/milb/eugene/news/join-us-for-playoff-baseball.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 30, 2026

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