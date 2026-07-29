Ems Score Seven Unanswered Runs to Secure Win in Series Opener against Tri-City

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 10-5 to open up the six-game series with a win. Eugene is now 17-14 to start the second half.

The Ems opened up the scoring in tonight's opener with a two run first inning. Carlos Gutierrez drew a walk and Hayden Jatczak singled to put runners on the corners. Zander Darby drove home the first run with a single to center field and Walker Martin got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 2-0 Ems.

Tri-City got on the board in the top of the fourth. After a pair of walks, David Mershon singled up the middle in an 0-2 count with two outs to cut the lead down to 2-1. Eugene responded as they have done so many times this season with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Zane Zielinski singled with two outs and stole second base before Robert Hipwell doubled down the first base line to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Dust Devils took their fist lead of the night with a four run sixth inning. After a pair of singles started the inning. Kevin Bruggeman brought home the first run on a fielder's choice and an error. Johan Macias delivered the base hit that gave the Dust Devils the lead and and Capri Ortiz was able to extend the lead on a bizarre strikeout. There were runners on first and second with only one out when a double steal was put on. Ortiz swung and missed, and took off running to first like it was a dropped third strike. But since first base was occupied, it wasn't actually a dropped third strike. The throw went to first and bounced off of Ortiz and kicked into foul territory which allowed the run to score. The Dust Devils led 5-3 after the top of the sixth.

Eugene responded by scoring seven unanswered runs over the next three innings to close the game out. Hipwell delivered again with an RBI-single before Jose Astudillo drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game at five. Eugene took the lead in the seventh, as Hipwell came through for a third straight at-bat. He got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Ems a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, the offense added four runs of insurance for good measure. Carlos Gutierrez tripled to start the inning and Jatczak reached on an error that brought home the run. Diaz singled for his third hit of the night to bring home a run and it was Walker Martin who put the icing on the cake with a two run home run for his 14th of the year. It was hit 104.6 mph off the bat and traveled 417 feet to give the Ems the 10-5 lead.

That proved to be the final score in tonight's game as Gerelmi Maldonado was able to close it out in the ninth by collecting three strikeouts. It was a great day from Liam Simon and Maldonado, as they combined for three scoreless innings to bring this game to an end.

The two teams will now get ready for game two of the series here tomorrow night. Hunter Dryden will toe the rubber for the Ems with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

Tickets are available online at milb.com/eugene/tickets, by phone at 541-342-5367 or in person at the PK Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Emeralds home playoff games at PK Park are now on sale now at mlb.com/milb/eugene/news/join-us-for-playoff-baseball.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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