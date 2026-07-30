Frogs Plate Seven in Final Two Frames, Win 9-8

Published on July 30, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox rallied late to defeat the Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday night at Hops Ballpark, scoring seven runs in the game's final two innings to win 9-8.

Aiden Taurek opened the scoring for Everett in the top of the second inning, knocking an RBI ground-rule double to score Carlos Jimenez. The score held until the bottom of the fourth when Hillsboro snuck ahead 2-1 as Kenny Castillo contributed a double of his own, which was good for two runs.

Everett tied the game in the top of the fifth as Carter Dorighi hit an RBI single. However, the tie did not last for long as the Hops surged for five runs in the bottom half of the frame. Slade Caldwell's RBI triple broke the 2-2 knot, and Kayson Cunningham added an RBI single to further their lead. Rounding out the inning, Yassel Soler smashed a three-run home run for his 10th long ball of the 2026 campaign to set the Hops ahead 7-2.

Hillsboro brought home their eighth and final run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to José Mejía's sacrifice fly. Trailing 8-2 entering the top of the eighth, the AquaSox rallied for three runs courtesy of Jimenez's RBI single, Korbyn Dickerson's RBI groundout, and Anthony Donofrio's sacrifice fly to cut their deficit down to just three runs.

The AquaSox found a magic spark in the top of the ninth, surging ahead to take a late 9-8 advantage. With one out, Ricardo Cova doubled, allowing Luke Stevenson to cut the Hops' lead down to one run by blasting a two-run home run for his 14th launch of the season. Afterwards, Brandon Eike doubled and advanced to third base on a passed ball to place the tying run just 90 feet from home plate, putting Everett in a strong opportunity to tie the game.

Down to his team's final out with Eike on third, Dickerson lined an RBI single to center field to tie the game 8-8. Taurek ultimately played hero in the next at-bat, putting the AquaSox ahead 9-8 by knocking a run-scoring double to left field.

Pitching with a one-run lead in-hand, Everett righty Christian Little threw a scoreless bottom of the ninth to tally his seventh save of 2026 while locking down the Frogs' second victory of the six-game series.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops at Hops Ballpark! Game Three of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. Upon the conclusion of the series in Hillsboro, the AquaSox return home for a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians beginning Tuesday, August 4! Promotions for the series include a Randy Johnson Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Gesa Credit Union, UW Bothell Alumni Night, Scouting America Night, Frogstock, and Faith & Family Night presented by Calvary Arlington!







Northwest League Stories from July 30, 2026

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