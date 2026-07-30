Two-Pronged Pitching Attack, Early Offense Make C's 5-3 Winners

Published on July 30, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - On Wednesday night at The Nat, the Canadians locked in a 5-3 win over the Spokane Indians (COL). After taking the lead in the first four innings, Vancouver saw the Indians tie it up in the fifth before two fielder's choices would allow the C's to take the lead by two in the bottom of the inning. In the sixth, Holden Wilkerson took over in relief and kept the remainder of the game scoreless and hitless for Spokane.

Wilkerson (S, 2) took the ball for his first relief outing since the end of May and would put up four zeroes. With two outs in the ninth. the right-hander walked two to put the tying runs on base. However, he dug deep and struck out the last batter to hand the C's a win. His final line: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K.

The C's opened the scoring in the first thanks to an Alexis Hernandez two-out RBI double. Spokane scored one of their own in the fourth before the Canadians would respond with two runs in the bottom of the frame. A Peyton Williams double would plate one run, and Edward Duran would score the second the same way in the next at-bat to make the score 3-1.

The fifth featured runs for both teams. Spokane put a pair of runs on the board in the top of the stanza to even the score, but Vancouver punched right back in the bottom of the inning. 2026 sixth round draft pick Gable Mitchell would record his first pro hit to land on base before a single from Eric Snow would move him to third. A fielder's choice would allow Mitchell to plate his first run. One batter later, another fielder's choice off the bat of Williams plated the second C's run of the inning and put them ahead by two.

Troy Guthrie (W, 2-1) made his Nat Bailey debut and worked five innings. He gave up seven hits, walked none and struck out five.

With the win, the C's move into a tie for third place, just two games behind first. They will look to make their win streak three tomorrow night at home. #16 Blue Jays prospect Daniel Guerra will make his first start since returning from the IL against Spokane's LHP Everett Catlett. First Pitch is at 7:05 p.m. with a postgame fireworks extravaganza to follow.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 30, 2026

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