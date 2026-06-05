Ems Suffer Worst Loss of Season against Everett

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds suffered their worst loss of the season as they fell by a final score of 12-2. It's the first time this year that they've lost by double-digits. Eugene now has dropped three games in a row for the first time this season as Everett has clinched a series split heading into the final three games of this 121 game road trip.

Everett got the scoring started early and often in tonight's game as they scored a run in six of the eight innings that they hit in. They scored a run in the first, two in the second and two in the third to take a commanding 5-0 lead. Jonny Farmelo led off the game with a double before crushing a two run home run in the second. Farmelo also recorded an RBI-single in the fifth as he fell just a triple shy of the cycle tonight after falling a home run shy of the cycle here on Tuesday.

After holding the Frogs scoreless for the first time in the fourth, they answered back with seven runs over the next three innings. It was highlighted by Curtis Washington's Jr's home run in the sixth that plated three runs to firmly put the game out of reach tonight.

The Emeralds first run of the night came in the sixth inning. After a pair of outs to start, Gavin Kilen got the Ems on the board with his fifth home run of the year and his Northwest League leading 41st RBI.

Eugene's final run of the game came in the top of the ninth when Jakob Christian led it off with a no-doubt shot to left field. It came off his bat at 107.4 mph and traveled 391 feet over the wall for the Ems final run of the night as they fell by a final score of 12-2.

Eugene had 13 hits in tonight's game but just couldn't bring runs to the plate as they have scored just 10 runs through the first 3 games while recording double-digit hits in each game and have totaled 33 in total.

First pitch tomorrow night will be at 7:05 PM with Tyler Switalski on the mound for the Ems. They'll be trying to find their first win of the week and will need to win three consecutive games to avoid their first consecutive series defeat of the season.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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