Ems Outhit Frogs by Eight But Lose Game Two

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds fell to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 5-3. It's their second consecutive loss this week. The Ems are now 37-16 on the season and will take a nine game lead in the Northwest League standings into the final 13 games of the first half.

Everett got the scoring started in today's game in the bottom of the third inning. Jacob Bresnahan was great through his first two innings on the mound, as he had already notched five strikeouts without allowing a hit. But he walked the first three batters of the inning to load up the bases before recording an out. That sent Jonny Farmelo to the plate who took a five pitch walk to bring home the first run of the game and keep the bases loaded. Felnin Celesten jumped all over the first pitch in the zone he saw and sent it over the left field wall for the grand slam. It was the first of the season for Everett as they drove Bresnahan out of the game after just two innings.

Esmerlin Vinicio took over for him on the mound and spun the next three innings without allowing a hit and striking out five. Eugene was finally able to get on the board in the top of the fifth. Trevor Cohen and Jhonny Level led off the frame with a pair of consecutive singles. Gavin Kilen hit into a fielder's choice before Dakota Jordan hit a 109.5 mph rocket to the outfield to bring home Cohen for the first run of the game for Eugene.

The Ems added on another run in the top of the sixth. Jakob Christian reached on a bloop single that dropped in right field with one out. After Martin struck out swinging, Lisbel Diaz worked an incredible at-bat and smoked a 105 mph single to straight away center field to bring Christian home from second base and cut into the lead to make it 5-2.

Eugene kept on chipping away into the lead with another run in the top of the eighth. Jancel Villarroel hit a leadoff single before Carlos Gutierrez smoked a double down the first base line to put two runners in scoring position with nobody out. The next batter, Jakob Christian, hit into a groundout that allowed Villarroel to score from third to cut the lead down to 5-3. The Ems bats weren't able to bring home Gutierrez from second base as they entered the final inning trailing by two runs.

The Emeralds bats weren't able to get anything going in the ninth as they fell by the final score of 5-3. It was a bizarre game as Everett only recorded two total hits but the grand slam was more than enough to push them to victory here tonight.

Bresnahan was great in the first two innings but couldn't get through the third as he got pulled after Celesten's grand slam. Esmerlin Vinicio took over and threw three hitless innings with five strikeouts. Austin Strickland threw the next two innings with only one hit and a strikeout without allowing a run. Maldonado threw the final inning and pitched around a leadoff walk as he didn't allow a run and struck out one batter.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night with a first pitch at 7:05 PM. Niko Mazza will be on the mound for the Ems.







Northwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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