Hillsboro Spoils Ribby's Birthday with 4-2 Win

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Hillsboro struck for three runs in the fourth and held on from there as they doubled up the Indians, 4-2, in front of 2,763 fans at Avista Stadium for RIBBY's Birthday & Flag Cape Giveaway Night presented by City of Spokane & 95.3 KPND.

TOP PERFORMERS

Max Belyeu led the way offensively for Spokane, picking up three hits including a pair of doubles. The former Texas Longhorn is hitting .343 (12-for-35) with four doubles, one triple and five RBIs over his last 10 games. Belyeu also added his league-leading ninth outfield assist of the season - cutting down Hillsboro's Jose Mejia at home plate to end the first inning.

Justin Loer kept the Indians in the game with three scoreless innings of relief while Tommy Hopfe chipped in a pair of hits and a stolen base in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (9-6), Redband (1-2), Operation Fly Together (2-1), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (9-21), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, June 4th vs. Hillsboro (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Hillsboro RHP Wellington Aracena (0-0, 5.08) vs. Spokane RHP Yuma Herrera (0-1, 4.40)

NEXT PROMOTION: Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Night - Experience the spirit of the islands at our Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Night! Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and watch a hula performance prior to the game. Make sure to try our Sysco Homestand Special - the Hawaiian Burger - and check out our new Hawaiian 5950 Hat in the Team Store!







Northwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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