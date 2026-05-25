Indians Slide Past Canadians in Series Finale

Published on May 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Jacob Hinderleider took off for second base on a pitch to Max Belyeu. He didn't stop until he reached home plate. Spokane's third baseman raced all the way around the bases for the game-winning score on Belyeu's single as the Indians slide past the Canadians, 7-6, in front of 3,443 fans at Avista Stadium for Back to the Future: The Musical Day Game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Belyeu finished the day a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate including the go-ahead RBI and a HBP for good measure.

Jack O'Dowd had two hits and two RBI while Tommy Hopfe clubbed his fourth home run of the season -- a leadoff shot on the first pitch of the game from Vancouver's Johnny King.

Justin Loer (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) and Fisher Jameson (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, SV) combined for three scoreless innings of relief to close out the win for Spokane.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (9-5), Redband (1-1), Operation Fly Together (2-1), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (7-17), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, June 2nd vs. Hillsboro (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

NEXT PROMOTION: Bark in the Park - Fetch your leash and head to the ballpark for a tail-wagging good time! Fans and dogs alike will receive a group rate on tickets. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet-friendly section with all proceeds from dog tickets donated to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the Puppy Parade on the field!







Northwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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