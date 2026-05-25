Ems Suffer First Shutout Loss of Season

Published on May 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - Eugene fell in the series finale to the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 6-0. It was the first time this season the Ems have been shutout in a game. Eugene is now 34-11 on the season and will take a 10 or 11 game lead in the Northwest League standings into next week against the Canadians with only 21 games remaining in the first half.

The Hops got the scoring started in this afternoon's game for the fifth time this week. Alberto Barriga hit a one out single before Trent Youngblood got hit by a pitch to put a couple of runners on. Jose Mejia hit a two out single to bring home the first run before a wild pitch allowed Youngblood to score from third base to make it 2-0 Hillsboro after the first inning.

They added on another pair of runs in the top of the second. Modeifi Marte hit a leadoff double and Avery Owusu-Asiedu drew a walk before Barriga reached base again via walk with two outs. Trent Youngblood ripped a two out single to the outfield that brought home two runs to make it 4-0 after two innings.

Hillsboro added on another run in the fourth as Owusu-Asiedu hit a homerun on the first pitch of the inning for his fourth of the season. Their final run came in the eighth inning. After two fast outs to start, Gerelmi Maldonado loaded up the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch before walking Yassel Soler to make it 6-0 Hillsboro which proved to be the final in tonight's game.

Eugene mustered just four hits tonight as four different players recorded a hit. One of the standouts in today's game was Nikko Mazza. He spun 3.2 innings on the mound while allowing just two hits and striking out three. Mazza has now gone seven consecutive starts spanning 28.2 innings without allowing a single run. He has allowed just 11 hits and 17 walks while striking out 34.

Eugene will now try to win their 9th consecutive series next week on the road in Vancouver against the Canadians. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 7:05 PM. Starters have not yet been announced on either side.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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