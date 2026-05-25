St. Laurent and Jimenez Homer as Sox Fall 6-3

Published on May 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Austin St. Laurent of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Austin St. Laurent of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: Wearing Armed Forces Day caps on Sunday Fun Day, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-3 at Everett Memorial Stadium in front of the ZOOperstars! and 3,037 fans.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the top of the second inning, smashing three home runs to take a 4-0 lead. Jake Munroe opened the frame with a solo home run, and Peter Burns drilled a two-out, two-run homer after Ryan Nicholson walked. Concluding the power surge was Gage Harrelson, who hit the Dust Devils' second solo home run of the inning.

The score held until the top of the fifth inning when Tri-City plated their fifth run as Anthony Scull hit a solo home run for his 10th long ball of the season. Everett added their first run in the bottom of the sixth, making the score 5-1 as Austin St. Laurent smashed his third home run of the series.

AquaSox and Dust Devils hitters exchanged runs in the eighth inning, making the score 6-2 before sending the game to its final frame. Nicholson smacked a solo home run for the Dust Devils' fifth home run of the day, and Carter Dorighi added an RBI double for the Frogs after Anthony Donofrio singled.

Trailing by four runs entering the game's final frame, Carlos Jimenez smacked a solo home run to shave the Dust Devils' lead down to three. However, it was not enough as Tri-City locked down a 6-3 victory for their fourth win of the week while simultaneously taking the series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 6 10 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 3 7 0

WIN - Lucas Knowles (3-0) LOSS - Walter Ford (0-4)

EVERETT PITCHING: Ford (4.2), Easterly (1.1), Hernandez (1.0), Smith (2.0)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Knowles (5.1), Schafer (2.2), Phillips (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 12 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox travel south and head to Oregon for six games against the Hillsboro Hops at Hops Ballpark starting at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26. After the conclusion of the Hops series, the AquaSox return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Northwest League leading Eugene Emeralds. Promotions for the series include WSU Night With The AquaSox, the AquaSox Princess Party presented by Diedrich Espresso, a Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Gesa Credit Union, and more!

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Northwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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