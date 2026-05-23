St. Laurent Smashes Two Homers, Sox Win, 8-4

Published on May 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Austin St. Laurent

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox' Austin St. Laurent(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: Fueled by Austin St. Laurent's two home runs and five RBIs, the Everett AquaSox took down the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-4 in front of 1,935 fans at Everett Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Jonny Farmelo opened the scoring for the AquaSox in the bottom of the first by scoring on a wild pitch, and St. Laurent extended the lead to 4-0 in the next frame. Luis Suisbel singled and Carter Dorighi walked to place two runners on base, allowing St. Laurent to demolish a three-run home run for his first home run of the season and first at the High-A level.

The teams exchanged runs in the third inning, making the score 5-1 in favor of Everett after three. David Mershon hit an RBI single for Tri-City to collect his first Dust Devils hit, and Carlos Jimenez added an RBI single for the Frogs after Felnin Celesten walked. The score held until the top of the fifth inning when Mershon hit a two-run home run for his first Tri-City long ball and Matt Coutney hit an RBI single, cutting Everett's lead down to one run.

Matthew Ellis gave the AquaSox a multi-run lead again in the bottom of the fifth, launching a 438-foot home run over the manual scoreboard in right center field. The long ball was Ellis' fifth of the season, and he has now homered in consecutive games.

Adding two more runs to the Frogs' lead in the bottom of the sixth was St. Laurent. After Dorighi singled, the Appalachian State alum smashed his second home run of the game to set the Frogs ahead 8-4. With the swing, St. Laurent raised his RBI total on the night to five.

AquaSox pitching held down the final three innings of the game, keeping the 8-4 lead intact through the final out. Calvin Schapira threw 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out three, and Casey Hintz fired 1.1 shutout innings to close the door on the Dust Devils.

With the AquaSox win, each team has notched two victories in the six-game set so far.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 4 12 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 1 3 1 0 1 2 0 0 X 8 13 0

WIN - Lucas Kelly (1-2) LOSS - Yeferson Vargas (3-3)

EVERETT PITCHING: Shaw (4.2), Kelly (1.1), Schapira (1.2), Hintz (1.1)

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Vargas (2.1), Roche (2.1), Phillips (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 30 Minutes

PICTURED ABOVE: Austin St. Laurent

PHOTO BY: Evan Morud

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Everett Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 23! First pitch for Saturday night's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and promotions include the AquaSox the AquaSox Student Discount, and the GESA Credit Union Military Pride Offer, and a performance by the ZOOperstars! Promotions for Sunday include Signature Sunday, Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum, another ZOOperstars! performance, and our Armed Forces Day Hat Auction!

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Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2026

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