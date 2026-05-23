ZOOperstars Are at Everett Memorial Stadium Tonight

Published on May 23, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Evan Truitt

ZOOPERSTARS APPEARANCE: Looking for big league laughs and family fun? Mark your calendars - the wildly popular ZOOperstars! are bringing their zany antics to historic Everett Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019! This one-of-a-kind, hilarious inflatable mascot entertainment show is guaranteed to have fans of all ages laughing and on their feet all night long!

PRIDE NIGHT: The AquaSox are proud to support the LGBTQIA+ community in our region and are committed to ensuring our community is place where everyone can thrive. In partnership with the Everett Public School's Diversity and Inclusion team, join us at Pride Night and enjoy a great slate of festivities.

FIREWORKS: Following the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza that lights up the Everett sky. The Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza is presented by Diedrich Espresso.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes including the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.







Northwest League Stories from May 23, 2026

ZOOperstars Are at Everett Memorial Stadium Tonight - Everett AquaSox

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