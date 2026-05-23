Canadians Slug Their Way to 15-0 Friday Night Drubbing

Published on May 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians picked up a much-needed blowout victory over Spokane on Friday night, riding some early momentum to a 15-0 victory. They used three four-run innings to cruise to victory and even the series at two.

Maddox Latta got the scoring started in the first inning, leading the game off with a double to right field and later scoring on a passed ball to give the C's a 1-0 advantage.

After the Canadians worked three free passes in the 2nd inning, Alexis Hernandez blasted a grand slam over the left field wall - his third home run of the week and 6th of the season - to give Vancouver an early cushion.

Four more runs would score in the 4th inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Hernandez, and a three-run home run by Dub Gleed, his fourth long ball of the year.

Already leading 9-0, Vancouver would score another quartet of runs in the 5th. After two walks got the inning started, Matt Scannell delivered an RBI double, which was followed by a Latta three-run home run to left, his third of the campaign.

A fielder's choice and error would lead to two more runs scoring in the 8th before the Canadians' hitters decided that they had inflicted enough punishment.

On the mound, Daniel Guerra spun five innings of shutout ball, allowing six hits while punching out six and stranding eight runners on base. Juanmi Vasquez took over in relief, punching out six of his own over three one-hit innings. Finally, Trace Baker struck out three in the 9th inning to put a bow on the Canadians' victory.

Miraculously, Vancouver and Spokane finished with the same number of hits in the game (7), although Canadians hitters walked ten times for the second consecutive game.

The C's look to ride the momentum into tomorrow afternoon's game. Danny Thompson Jr. takes the ball for the Canadians opposite Spokane's Yuma Herrera. First pitch is set for 5:09 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.