Perry Dominates Again, Bats Come Alive in 7-5 Triumph

Published on May 21, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - Nolan Perry picked up right where he left off on Wednesday night, striking out 10 batters over five scoreless innings for the second consecutive start. The Carlsbad, New Mexico righthander allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out six consecutive batters across the 2nd and 3rd innings.

After both starting pitchers traded zeroes through the first three innings, Alexis Hernandez got the scoring started in the 4th inning, blasting an opposite field home run to right field to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead. That would start a string of five straight frames where the Canadians would score at least one run.

After a wild pitch allowed Manny Beltre to score a run in the 5th, the C's used three hits and a walk to score two runs in the 6th inning. Dub Gleed got the party started with a leadoff double - part of a four-hit game - while Beltre and JR Freethy delivered run-scoring hits.

In the 7th, Hernandez corked his second home run of the game - his fifth of the season - which was followed by a solo shot by Gleed - his third - to make the score 6-0.

The Indians made it a game in the late innings, scoring three runs in the 7th to cut the deficit to three runs. Vancouver picked up a key insurance run in the top of the 8th inning, with Peyton Williams drilling a ball off the center field wall for an RBI double to make the score 7-3.

Although Spokane would tack on two more runs in the 8th, Jonathan Todd came in and shut the door for a five-out save, his third of the season. The Canadians move to 17-24 on the season, while the Indians fall to 16-25.

The C's look to keep it rolling tomorrow night. Landen Maroudis takes the ball for the Canadians opposite Spokane's Everett Catlett. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 21, 2026

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