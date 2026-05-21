#RedbandRally Comes up Short in 7-5 Loss

Published on May 21, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Vancouver scored in five consecutive frames -- including twice in the sixth and seventh innings -- and held on late as they topped the Indians, 7-5, in front of 2,375 fans at Avista Stadium for Dollars in Your Dog & Country Western Night presented by Coors Light & K102 Country.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jacob Humphrey starred on both sides of the ball for Spokane, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and home run at the plate while robbing Vancouver's Peyton Williams of extra bases with an incredible diving grab in the gap. The 23-year-old raised his average to .326 with the effort -- the third-best mark in the Northwest League -- and ranks among the circuit's top five in hits (47), total bases (71), and stolen bases (15).

Ethan Hedges, Alan Espinal, and Max Belyeu all drove in a run for Spokane in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (6-5), Redband (1-1), Operation Fly Together (2-0), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (7-17), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, May 21st vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Vancouver RHP Landen Maroudis (0-1, 4.76) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (2-3, 3.86)

NEXT PROMOTION: DORIS' Birthday Extravaganza Night presented by Spokane International Airport - Girls just want to have fun! Wear your pink and join us in celebrating DORIS the Mascot's Birthday. Enter at the game for your chance to win some of Doris' favorite things!







Northwest League Stories from May 21, 2026

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