Fitzer's Big Day Powers Indians to 8-3 Win

Published on May 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Kevin Fitzer homered twice and drove in five runs as the Indians thumped the Dust Devils, 8-3, in front of 3,230 fans at Avista Stadium for the Mother's Day Game presented by Great Clips.

TOP PERFORMERS

Fitzer's first career multi-HR game included Spokane's first grand slam of the season -- an opposite field shot in the second -- and a solo blast to deep center in the first. Spokane's first baseman has already set a career high with six home runs this season, tying him for the top spot in the Northwest League.

Jacob Humphrey reached base three times and added a stolen base while Jacob Hinderleider homered for the second straight game -- a two-run shot to right field in the third.

Fisher Jameson (3-1) picked up the win with four scoreless innings of relief for the Indians.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Indians hit the road tomorrow for a six-game series in Hillsboro starting on Tuesday, May 12. Fans can follow along with all the action on 103.5 The Game or stream for free on Bally Sports Live.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY: On this day in 1970, Spokane Indians alum Hoyt Wilhelm became the first pitcher to appear in 1,000 MLB games. Believe it or not, Wilhelm's pro career began when Sandy Koufax was in kindergarten and ended when Sandy was in the Hall of Fame!

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (4-5), Redband (1-0), Operation Fly Together (2-0), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (5-13), Harry Potter (0-0), Breast Cancer Awareness (1-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, May 19th vs. Vancouver (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

NEXT PROMOTION: Bark in the Park Night presented by KREM 2 - BowWOW! It's our first Bark in the Park Night of the season. Fetch your leash and head to the ballpark for a tail-wagging good time. Fans and dogs alike will receive a group rate on tickets. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet-friendly section and all proceeds from dog tickets will be donated to local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the Puppy Parade on the field!







Northwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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