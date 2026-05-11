Relentless Ems Offense Buries C's Early for Series Loss

Published on May 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Canadians lost the game and the series on Sunday, falling 13-8 to the Eugene Emeralds (SF) at PK Park.

Eugene used a three-run homer in the first to grab an early lead they wouldn't relinquish, but the C's responded with two runs of their own in the second. Consecutive one out walks set up an RBI single from Maddox Latta before Hayden Gilliland doubled home a run to make it 3-2 Emeralds.

The Ems would go on to score nine unanswered runs before Carter Cunningham clubbed his team-best seventh homer - a two-run shot - in the eighth, Dub Gleed delivered a sacrifice fly in the ninth and Alexis Hernandez hit a three-run homer later in the frame, but it was too little, too late in a 13-8 loss.

Reece Wissinger was the only C's pitcher to not allow a run. He went two innings and scattered three hits with no walks and no strikeouts.

After an off day tomorrow, the C's are back at The Nat for a six-game set with the Everett AquaSox (SEA) that begins Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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