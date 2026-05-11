Hops Win Final Game of 12-Game Trip, Blast 3 Homers in 8-5 Victory

Published on May 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Everett, WA - The Hillsboro Hops entered the final game of the 12-game trip needing a win to avoid a 6-game sweep at the hands of the Everett AquaSox. On Mother's Day at Everett Memorial Stadium the Hops' bats came to life, tying a season high with 17 hits and blasting three home runs in the 8-5 win. Alberto Barriga extended his hit streak to 11 games, with Barriga, Clark and Counsell all homering in the win. Junior Sanchez threw five key innings of scoreless relief to lead Hillsboro to the series finale win.

Hillsboro jumped on Everett starter Walter Ford in the first inning, hitting five singles and scoring three early runs. The Hops got another run in the second to make it 4-0, after a Modeifi Marte double and Trent Youngblood single.

Everett then responded with three of their own in the second. Josh Caron hit a solo home run, the 11th of the series for the Sox to begin the scoring. Then back-to-back singles by Eike and Suisbel loaded the bases. Aracena walked Jonny Farmelo to score a run and then Joangel Gonzalez hit Felnin Celestin to score a run. The home plate umpire didn't make a call and appealed to second base, where the umpire ruled a hit-by-pitch which promoted Mark Reed out of the Hops dugout. The Hops skipper got ejected with his team leading 4-3. Gonzalez got out of the bases loaded jam when Luke Stevenson lined out to first base to end the inning.

Alberto Barriga hit a home run for the second consecutive game, this time a two-run shot in the fourth to add to the Hops' padding. Barriga had hit the only two home runs of the series, before back-to-back homers later in the game.

Junior Sanchez came in and was dominant over five scoreless innings, keeping the score 6-3 entering the eighth inning. There would be four combined home runs in the eighth, two by each team and both coming in back-to-back fashion by the 7- and 8-hole hitters. Wallace Clark and Brady Counsell went back-to-back in the top half of the inning, with Luis Suisbel and Anthony Donofrio going back-to-back in the bottom.

Trent Youngblood, Slade Caldwell and Modeifi Marte all had three-hit games, with Yerald Nin, Kenny Castillo and Wallace Clark adding two hits each.

Sandro Santana came on with an 8-5 lead to close the game and sent down the top part of their order, in order, to end the game. The Hops salvaged the series finale and now head home to start a six-game series with the Spokane Indians on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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