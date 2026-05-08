AquaSox Hold on to Beat Hops for Third Straight Night

Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Everett, WA - The Everett AquaSox extended their winning streak to three games with a 5-4 victory over the Hillsboro Hops in game three of the series Thursday night at Everett Memorial Stadium. Seattle Mariners prospect Felnin Celestin had the big hit, a two-run homer in the fifth that ended up being the difference in a one-run game. Trent Youngblood had two hits and drove in three for the Hops.

Rio Britton got the ball for the Hops and he was opposed by his former University of Oregon teammate Adam Maier. Britton allowed four runs over 4.1 innings while striking out seven and Maier allowed two runs over 3.2 innings and struck out five.

Celestin got a hit in his first at-bat of the game to extend his hit streak to 14 games for Everett, but would be stranded on first to end the inning. Britton then had a one-two-three second inning to keep the Frogs off the board.

Meanwhile, the Hops had a pair of walks in the first inning, but both would be thrown out at third in the inning to keep them from taking an early lead. They did take the lead in the third inning after loading the bases against Maier, capped off by a two-run scoring single by Trent Youngblood. It was 2-0 momentarily, as the Sox answered with a two-run scoring single of their own in the third when Josh Caron tied the game at 2-2.

Everett then used a three-run fifth inning to take control after the teams were tied 2-2 through four innings. Jonny Farmelo drove in a run with an RBI single before Felnin Celesten added a two-run home over the right-center field scoreboard that gave the AquaSox a 5-2 lead.

Hillsboro responded late, scoring once in the seventh on Trent Youngblood's RBI double and again in the eighth on Wallace Clark's RBI single, but Everett's bullpen held the one-run advantage the rest of the way.

Sawyer Hawks worked out of a bases-loaded situation in the eighth inning for the Hops, but Chase Centala retired the side in order in the ninth to earn the save. Centala pitched the final four innings of the game and recorded the save.

Slade Caldwell drew three walks for the second straight game, his 7th consecutive game with a hit and Alberto Barriga extended his hit streak to nine games.

Everett has won the first three games of the series and the Hops will look to break the streak in day baseball tomorrow. It will be a 12:05 first pitch with airtime at 11:50 AM on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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