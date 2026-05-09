Ems Drop 2nd Straight to C's

Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped their 2nd consecutive game to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 4-2. It's the first time this season that the Ems have lost in consecutive games. The C's now hold a 2-1 series lead heading into the final two days of the series.

The Emeralds were able to strike first in tonight's game in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Lisbel Diaz hit a lead-off solo home run off the left-field foul pole. It left his bat at 103.8 mph and traveled 379 feet to give the Ems the 1-0 lead. For Diaz, it's his 5th home run of the year in his 22nd game played.

The C's were able to tie up the game in the top of the 4th. Jacob Sharp hit a swinging bunt back to Luis De La Torre on the mound who had to throw it quickly to 1st base. He missed on the throw which allowed the runner to reach. He was able to advance into 2nd base before Tucker Toman hit a 2-out RBI-Single up the middle to make it tied at 1 through 4 innings.

Neither team was able to score until the top of the 8th inning when the C's put the game out of reach with a 3-run inning. Dub Gleed led off the inning with a walk before Peyton Williams singled with 1-out. With 2-outs in the frame Jacob Sharp ripped a single to plate a pair of runs and give the C's a 3-1 lead. Manny Beltre drew a walk before Ben Peterson took over on the mound. He gave up an RBI-single to Toman once again before the inning came to a close.

It was too little too late for the Ems for the 2nd straight game in the 9th. Jakob Christian hit a 2-out solo home run to cut the lead in half but unfortunately the Ems fell by a final score of 4-2.

Eugene now trails in a series for the first time this season. It's a double-header tomorrow with the first pitch of game 1 at 5:05 PM. Yunior Marte will toe the rubber for Game 1. The starter for Game 2 is still to be determined.

#RootedHere







Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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