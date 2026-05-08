Shaw Stars, Strikes out Seven in 8-1 Sox Win

Published on May 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox pitcher Colton Shaw

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox pitcher Colton Shaw(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox pitching staff stifled the Hillsboro Hops offense on Friday afternoon at Everett Memorial Stadium, allowing just three hits as the AquaSox secured their fourth consecutive win by a final score of 8-1.

AquaSox starting pitcher Colton Shaw opened the game very efficiently, throwing four shutout innings to begin the game in under 50 pitches. Deadlocked at zeroes entering the bottom of the fourth, outfielder Carlos Jimenez gave the AquaSox a 2-0 lead, belting a two-run home run to center field after Luis Suisbel was hit by a pitch. For Jimenez, the long ball was his third of the season.

Josh Caron and the AquaSox offense extended the Frogs' lead in the bottom of the fifth, making the score 7-0. Anthony Donofrio doubled and Carter Dorighi singled to place runners on the corners with no outs, and Caron delivered on the opportunity by smashing a three-run home run for his fourth long ball of the year. Continuing the scoring attack was Donofrio and Austin St. Laurent, who each drew a bases-loaded walk as the AquaSox batted around the order in the frame.

Shaw dazzled across the rest of his outing, departing after throwing six innings of shutout baseball while allowing just one hit and one walk. The Yale alum struck out seven batters - five swinging and two looking - to tie his career high. Shaw has struck out seven batters in a game three times this season, raising his strikeout total this season to 33.

Hillsboro found the scoring column for the first and only time in the top of the seventh, plating one run. Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Modeifi Marte each singled to reach base, and the pair advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Owusu-Asiedu ultimately scored as another wild pitch was thrown, but the AquaSox escaped the jam with a six-run lead in hand.

Everett added an insurance run in the bottom part of the seventh, regaining a seven-run lead. St. Laurent reached base with one out due to a throwing error, and Curtis Washington Jr. roped a double down the third base line to bring home the Frogs' eighth run of the game.

Leading 8-1, Frogs left-hander Calvin Schapira and right-hander Lucas Kelly threw the final two innings of the game to lock down the AquaSox victory. Schapira tossed one scoreless inning and struck out two batters, and Kelly also struck out two in one frame.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Hillsboro hops 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 2 5 0 1 0 X 8 8 0

WIN - Colton Shaw (3-2) LOSS - Caden Grice (0-2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Shaw (6.0), Sosa (1.0), Schapira (1.0), Kelly (1.0)

HILLSBORO PITCHING: Grice (4.0), Reid (0.2), Russell (0.1), West (3.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 24 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,247

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops on Saturday, May 9, at 7:05 p.m, and it is Star Wars Night! Make sure to be in attendance as the Saber Guild - Kamino Temple is performing and meeting fans, and plan to stay late for the first Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza of the year presented by Tulalip Resort Casino! Additionally, ticket deals for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride deal.

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Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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