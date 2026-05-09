Star Wars Night Is at 7:05

Published on May 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







It is here! STAR WARS NIGHT 2026! Be sure to dress up and head to Everett Memorial Stadium but get your tickets NOW! We highly recommend pre-purchasing your tickets online as tickets are very limited.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes including the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

JERSEY AUCTION: In a galaxy far, far away called the internet, our limited-edition Star Wars jerseys will be auctioned off! Place your bids online for your chance at winning a one-of-a-kind, game-worn Star Wars AquaSox jersey. Bidding on the auction will end on Monday, May 11, at Noon.

FIREWORKS: Following the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza that lights up the Everett sky. We've been told that the show, featuring Star Wars-inspired music, will be so impressive that it can be seen in galaxies far, far away. The Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza is presented by Tulalip Resort Casino.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2026

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